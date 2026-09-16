Photos: Bryan Adams Announces Second Sydney Show and Gold Coast BARE BONES Concert

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Bryan Adams has announced a second and final Sydney arena show, adding a new performance at Afterpay Arena on Saturday 27 February following huge demand from fans across Australia. The GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter's first Sydney show on Friday 26 February officially sold out. Adams is heading to Australia next summer for the Roll With The Punches Tour, featuring special guest Natalie Imbruglia.















Adams will also perform an exclusive, one-night-only Bare Bones acoustic show at The Star Gold Coast on Tuesday 2 March, the only Australian city where Adams will present the stripped-back show during his 2027 visit. Adams last brought his acclaimed Bare Bones show to Australia in 2011, making this his first performance in intimate acoustic format in more than 15 years. The acoustic production offers fans a rare opportunity to experience Adams' catalogue in an intimate theatre setting.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets for both new shows from Friday 18 September (1pm local time), before tickets go on sale to the public on Monday 21 September (2pm local time). Full information is available at frontiertouring.com.

Last week, Bryan Adams revealed details of his forthcoming new album, How's It Goin', described as a deeply personal musical love letter to Canada, arriving November 6, 2026, via BAD Records.

Rooted in the people, places, landscapes and stories that have shaped the country, How's It Goin' sees Adams turn his songwriting and voice towards home. Drawing on country, folk and rock, the album explores a distinctly Canadian musical landscape.

For Adams, the album began with a single song inspired by Canada's east coast and grew into a collection of stories about the country he has called home throughout his life.

'The idea was simply to make a record about Canada,' says Adams. 'It started with writing the song for the documentary Canada's Wild Eastern Edge and after doing so much research, I was inspired to start writing more songs about Canada. Musically it took me somewhere a little different too, which made the whole thing exciting.'

Bryan Adams Australia + New Zealand, February/March 2027

Tuesday 23 February - RAC Arena, Perth, WA - ticketek.com.au

Friday 26 February - Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT!

Saturday 27 February - Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW - NEW SHOW! - ticketek.com.au

Monday 1 March - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD - ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 2 March - The Star Gold Coast, Gold Coast, QLD - NEW SHOW! (Bare Bones acoustic show) - ticketek.com.au

Thursday 4 March - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA - ticketek.com.au

Friday 5 March - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT!

Sunday 7 March - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC - ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 10 March - Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ - ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 12 March - Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ - ticketmaster.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

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