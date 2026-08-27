Bryan Adams Releases New Single THE BALLAD OF TERRY FOX

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Bryan Adams has released 'The Ballad of Terry Fox,' a heartfelt and uplifting new song celebrating one of Canada's most enduring heroes.

Inspired by the extraordinary life and legacy of Terry Fox, the song tells the story of his historic Marathon of Hope and honours the courage, determination and spirit that made Terry an inspiration to millions around the world.

Terry's journey began with a simple but extraordinary idea: to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. What followed became one of the most powerful stories of perseverance and hope in Canadian history and a legacy that continues to inspire people around the world more than four decades later.

For Adams, it was Terry's ability to turn one person's determination into a movement that inspired the song. The release of 'The Ballad of Terry Fox' comes as Terry's story continues to inspire new generations. More than a tribute to a Canadian hero, the song is a celebration of the enduring power of hope, perseverance and the belief that one person can make a difference.

'I remember Terry's run back in 1980 when I was on tour In Canada playing 200-capacity clubs,' shares Adams. 'I was 20 years old and I think Terry was a year older than me.

When he stopped near Thunder Bay on September 1, I had just played in Ottawa, and his run was all over the news. Without knowing it, Terry gave our country a 'something' and 'someone' that everyone could agree on and unite behind.

I'm extremely proud to be part of Sean Menard's film and especially proud of Terry and his legacy.'

'The Ballad of Terry Fox' is released today alongside an official music video directed by Sean Menard, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the upcoming documentary RUN TERRY RUN. The video brings together Adams' musical tribute and the story of Terry's Marathon of Hope, capturing the spirit of a journey that continues to resonate across generations.

The song is also featured in RUN TERRY RUN, Menard's new feature documentary about Terry Fox and his historic Marathon of Hope. The film draws on previously unseen archival footage and previously unheard material to offer an intimate look at Terry, his journey and the extraordinary determination behind one of Canada's most defining moments. The documentary will premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

About Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is a Grammy and JUNO Award-winning singer, songwriter, and recording artist, whose career spans more than four decades. One of Canada's most celebrated musical exports, Adams continues to perform for audiences across the globe, and his music reflects a lifelong commitment to storytelling, authenticity, and the enduring power of rock and roll.

About Run Terry Run

Directed by Sean Menard, RUN TERRY RUN is a new feature documentary exploring Terry Fox's legendary 1980 Marathon of Hope. Through never-before-seen archival footage and previously unheard material, the film offers a fresh and intimate perspective on Terry Fox and the extraordinary journey that captured the imagination of a nation. The film premieres at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

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