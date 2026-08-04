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Photos: BARE BONES to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for Five Shows

Pianist Gary Breit will join Adams onstage for the intimate acoustic engagement.

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Bryan Adams is set to return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a five-show engagement of his acoustic BARE BONES performance, following a previously sold-out run earlier this year. Due to demand from longtime fans, Adams will perform a stretch of dates that includes a show on Halloween night, accompanied by pianist Gary Breit.

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Bryan Adams

Photos: BARE BONES to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for Five Shows Image


Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Bryan Adams
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