Photos: BARE BONES to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for Five Shows
Pianist Gary Breit will join Adams onstage for the intimate acoustic engagement.
By: Joshua Wright
Bryan Adams is set to return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a five-show engagement of his acoustic BARE BONES performance, following a previously sold-out run earlier this year. Due to demand from longtime fans, Adams will perform a stretch of dates that includes a show on Halloween night, accompanied by pianist Gary Breit.
Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Bryan Adams
Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Bryan Adams