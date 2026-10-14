Photos: Book Talk on Ben Zion Shenker and Hasidic Song in America

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The Jewish Music Forum, a project of the American Society for Jewish Music, will present 'Master of Melody: Ben Zion Shenker and Hasidic Song in America,' a book talk with musical performances by distinguished guest artists, on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Center for Jewish History, 15 West 16th Street, NYC. The event is free, though registration is required, and is co-sponsored by YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

Hasidic nigunim (devotional melodies) are a centerpiece of Hasidic mysticism and are believed to be one of the most effective tools for cleaving to God.

Rabbi Ben Zion Shenker (1925-2016) was among the most important composers, preservers, and interpreters of nigunim in Hasidic history. In this lecture-concert, ethnomusicologist Dr. Gordon Dale will discuss the significance of Shenker's life and legacy and explain the background to his new book, A Life in Music: Ben Zion Shenker and Hasidic Song in America.

Musical performances of Shenker's pieces will be offered by some of the leading musicians of Hasidic song, all of whom worked closely with Shenker: world-famous cantor Yaakov Motzen; klezmer and bluegrass legend Andy Statman; leading expert and singer of Hasidic nigunim, Aaron Orlander; and distinguished Hasidic pianist Dov Lenchevsky.

Event Details

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Center for Jewish History, 15 West 16th Street, NYC

Free Event (Registration Required)

Click Here to Register



Dr. Gordon Dale

Can Be Purchased at the Book Talk

Cantor Yaakov Motzen



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