Photos: Blaqbonez Releases NOMADINHO: FOURTH PRIME Album

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Nigerian rap star Blaqbonez has released Nomadinho: Fourth Prime via Chocolate City Music, opening another chapter in a career powered by relentless output and a restless appetite for reinvention. Across 15 tracks, the prolific rapper expands his sound with an ear for bigger hooks, bringing his unmistakable wit and mischievous charm to some of his most immediate music yet.

Taking its name from 'Nomad', Nomadinho reflects an artist constantly on the move, shifting between sounds and the larger-than-life personas that populate his world. The 'Fourth Prime' marks his fourth distinct era: from the irreverent battle-rap talent of Bad Boy Blaq to the melodic ambition of Sex Over Love and the personality-driven Emeka Must Shine. This latest incarnation carries that same competitive hunger into fresh territory, with Blaqbonez pushing for a wider audience while keeping his eccentricities front and centre.

The album features summer smash 'Chanel', which reached No. 5 on Billboard's Afrobeats chart, alongside 'BIG PERFORMER', 'FYP' featuring Monochrome and the latest Asake collaboration 'Ikebe 3000'. Friends since their undergraduate days at Obafemi Awolowo University, Blaqbonez and Asake bring an easy chemistry to both records. Where 'Chanel' revels in swagger and luxury, 'Ikebe 3000' takes them somewhere darker. Named after a flirtatious Nigerian slang term for a woman's backside, the track sets a mischievous tale of seduction against layered choral vocals and shadowy drums, with Asake's melodic flair adding to its late-night pull.

Arriving after 2025's No Excuses and a sold-out UK tour run, Nomadinho: Fourth Prime builds on a catalogue that keeps growing as quickly as Blaqbonez's ambitions. His consistency is matched by a refusal to settle, each project giving listeners another side of an artist whose humour and instinct for the internet have taken his world far beyond the music.

Born Akumefule Chukwuemeka George, Blaqbonez began rapping at 13 and built his reputation in Nigeria's battle-rap circuit, winning Terry The Rapman's Zombie competition and the Hennessy VS Class of 2015. After signing to Chocolate City Music's 100 Crowns imprint, Bad Boy Blaq debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Nigeria Hip-Hop chart, setting a prolific run in motion. Through projects including Young Preacher and Emeka Must Shine, he has continued to stretch the possibilities of Nigerian hip-hop, drawing Afrobeats and alternative influences into a sound entirely his own.

'NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME' Tracklist

1. I love this ft Igwe AKA

2. Cash everyday

3. Big Performer

4. Ikebe 3000 ft Asake

5. Chanel ft Asake

6. Mazza

7. Dancia

8. Cash Out

9. Yahooze ft Victony

10. Like 2021

11. FYP ft Monochrome

12. Justina

13. Sample Ekwe

14. Jonzing

15. Finesse you ft TML VIBEZ





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