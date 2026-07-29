BNXN & ASAKE Team Up on New Single EJA MEJA

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BNXN and ASAKE, two prominent figures in the Afrobeat genre, have released a joint single titled EJA MEJA. The track brings together the two artists for a collaborative recording marking their combined presence on a single release.

Photo Credit: Kehinde Asani & Nana Kinq

Grammy-nominated Nigerian hitmaker BNXN returns with his latest single, 'Eja Meja,' featuring global superstar Asake, out now via EMPIRE. Marking their first official collaboration, the record brings together two of Afrobeats' most celebrated voices for an uplifting anthem rooted in gratitude, perseverance, and the rewards of hard-earned success. Accompanying the release is an opulent visualizer that brings the track's vibrant energy to life.

BNXN first teased 'Eja Meja' with a clip from the visualizer across social media, sparking widespread excitement among fans. The preview quickly gained traction as listeners anticipated the first official collaboration between two of Afrobeats' biggest stars, while marking the beginning of a new chapter for BNXN as he ushers in his next project.

Opening with warm, jazz-infused saxophone before unfolding into rich percussion and hypnotic grooves, 'Eja Meja' showcases the effortless chemistry between BNXN and Asake. BNXN's unmistakable melodic finesse intertwines with Asake's commanding charisma, creating a record that feels deeply rooted in African musical traditions while maintaining a global appeal. Layered with lush instrumentation and infectious hooks, the track embodies the vibrant energy and celebratory spirit that have helped propel Afrobeats onto the world stage.

'For me, 'Eja Meja' is a reminder to enjoy life and stay present,' BNXN shares. 'We all go through challenges, but this record is about choosing joy, tuning out distractions, and appreciating the journey. It's music that makes you feel good while carrying a deeper message.'

The release arrives as BNXN continues a remarkable run of global momentum. Fresh off the announcement that he will join Ayra Starr and Fireboy DML on the official soundtrack for the highly anticipated Children of Blood and Bone film, executive produced and curated by Grammy-winning artist Tems, BNXN further solidifies his place among Afrobeats' leading voices. That follows the success of his recent collaborative EP The Game Needs Us with legendary producer Sarz, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria's Top Albums chart, while breakout single 'Back Outside' reached No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria's Top 100 Songs chart and has since surpassed 105 million streams worldwide. With more than 4 billion career streams, BNXN has become one of Afrobeats' most compelling storytellers, earning global acclaim for his emotionally resonant songwriting, genre-defying artistry, and unmistakable voice.

For Asake, 'Eja Meja' further reinforces his status as one of the defining artists leading Afrobeats onto the world stage. Through his groundbreaking fusion of Afropop, fújì, and amapiano, paired with electrifying live performances and record-breaking releases, Asake has emerged as one of Africa's most influential cultural exports. From sold-out arena tours across North America and Europe to multiple Grammy nominations, he continues to expand the global reach of African music while remaining deeply connected to its roots.

Together, BNXN and Asake deliver a celebration of the culture, creativity, and optimism driving Afrobeats' continued global evolution. Equal parts reflective and euphoric, the record captures the sound of two artists at the height of their powers while embodying the spirit of a genre that continues to transcend borders and connect audiences around the world.

Photo Credit: Kehinde Asani & Nana Kinq



Photo Credit: Kehinde Asani & Nana Kinq

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