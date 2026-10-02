Photos: Blaqbonez Announces NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME Album, Reunites with Asake

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Blaqbonez has announced his forthcoming album Nomadinho: 4th Prime, landing 16th October via Chocolate City Music, and reunites with longtime friend Asake on new single 'Ikebe 3000'. It follows their summer smash 'Chanel', which reached No. 5 on Billboard's Afrobeats chart.

Where 'Chanel' was all swagger and shine, 'Ikebe 3000' draws the pair into darker territory. Borrowing from the playful, suggestive language of Nigerian pop culture, the title nods to 'ikebe,' a colloquial expression for the backside, setting the tone for a record steeped in flirtation and desire. Choral layers rise over shadowy, textured drums while Asake answers with his unmistakable melodic pull. Together, their chemistry gives the track a simmering, late-night charge.

The two have known each other since their undergraduate days at Obafemi Awolowo University, and the ease between them is unmistakable. Yet another chapter in Blaqbonez's prolific run, Nomadinho: 4th Prime arrives just a year after No Excuses, which featured AJ Tracey, Olamide and Pa Salieu, and follows a sold-out UK tour. That relentless output has never come at the expense of surprise: from his early days as an undefeated battle rapper to the personas he inhabits today, Blaqbonez keeps finding new ways to push his sound and play with expectations. His sharp humour and provocative outlook have made each release feel like an event of its own.

Born Akumefule Chukwuemeka George, Blaqbonez began rapping at 13 and built an early following through freestyle culture while studying at Obafemi Awolowo University. His rise through Nigeria's battle rap scene, including wins at Terry Tha Rapman's Zombie competition and the Hennessy VS Class of 2015, quickly established him as one of the country's sharpest lyricists. Since signing to Chocolate City's 100 Crowns imprint, he has consistently pushed boundaries, blending Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, Drill, R&B, and Alté into a sound entirely his own. His critically acclaimed album 'Emeka Must Shine' earned the 2023 Headies Award for Best Rap Album and spawned standout records including 'LIKE ICE SPICE' and 'NO SLEEP $$$' featuring Young Jonn. Over the years, Blaqbonez has collaborated with a wide range of global artists including Ludacris, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, CKay, Black Sherif, and Victony. Beyond music, he was the only Nigerian hip-hop artist featured in BET's Grammy Hip Hop at 50 celebration and has appeared on Rolling Stone's '50 Innovators Shaping Rap's Next 50 Years' list for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, 2x Grammy-nominated artist Asake is an Afrobeats singer and songwriter hailing from Nigeria. With a musical journey grounded in spirituality and connection, his sound blends fújì, Afropop and amapiano styles to create infectious melodies with Yoruba-inspired storytelling. Asake's debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe (2022), was the highest charting Nigerian debut album in history at the time of its release. His following albums, Work Of Art and Lungu Boy, produced more hits like 'Lonely At The Top,' 'Remember,' and 'Wave.' Lungu Boy secured the spot of the longest-running number one album in Nigerian chart history, and currently ranks among the Top 20 most-streamed Nigerian albums of all time. Asake's 2024 Lungu Boy World Tour sold out shows at Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, the O2 Arena and other major arenas around the world, further cementing him as one of Afrobeats' global leading artists. Asake was nominated at the 66th and 67th Grammy awards for Best African Music performance for 'Amapiano' (ft. Olamide) and 'MMS' (ft. Wizkid).

Photo Credit: Alex Richer































Photo Credit: Alex Richer

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