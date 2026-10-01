Afrofusion Star Bnxn Releases New Single 'Online'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-nominated powerhouse BNXN reinforces his status as one of the world's most boundary-breaking hitmakers with the release of his latest single, 'Online,' out now via EMPIRE. The melodic record serves as the final preview to his highly anticipated six-track EP, Still In Charge, set for release on October 1st.

'Online' spotlights BNXN's strategic digital silence, reframing his 'time away' as a period of behind-the-scenes elevation rather than an absence. While the world speculates, BNXN is scaling new heights across the globe, making the point that he doesn't need to document every move to remain at the center of the conversation. His return to social media marks a shift toward global projects over digital noise.

Anchored by an infectious Afrobeats groove, 'Online' blends BNXN's signature melodic wit with razor-sharp flexes as he navigates global itineraries and continued success with a tongue-in-cheek confidence. The track serves as a reminder that while others are busy watching his every move to see what he does next, BNXN is already lapping them, quietly building on his momentum and solidifying his position as a global leader in the genre.

The release follows the chart-topping success of the EP's leading single 'Eja Meja' featuring Asake, which debuted at #1 on the Nigerian Apple Music Charts and surpassed 32M streams. This follows the seismic impact of his collaborative EP with Sarz, The Game which not only claimed the #1 spot on Apple Music Nigeria but also catalyzed over 200M streams, headlined by the global smash and AFRIMMA Winner, 'Back Outside' with 130M streams. With over 4 billion career streams and a reputation for redefining the Afrofusion landscape, BNXN stands as a global vanguard of the genre, commanding millions of listeners and setting the pace for African music on the world stage.

As 'Online' begins its global ascent, it signals the final countdown to Still In Charge. For BNXN, the numbers and the noise have always followed the music, but the momentum speaks for itself. He may not be posting every move, but with 2026 already shaping up to be another major year, BNXN has never been more visible.

About BNXN

BNXN (pronounced Benson) is a Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrofusion artist and one of the defining voices of the genre's global rise, known for his distinct tone, melodic delivery, and emotionally driven songwriting that has helped him amass over 4 billion career streams. He first broke through as one of Afrobeats' most in-demand collaborators, elevating major records like Wizkid's 'Mood,' Pheelz's 'Finesse,' Ladipoe's 'Feeling,' and Timaya's 'Cold Outside,' before establishing himself as a leading solo artist. His breakout hit 'Finesse' became a global anthem, and collaborations with artists including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, and Victony have further cemented his international reach.

After early development at Burna Boy's Spaceship Records, he delivered his debut album Sincerely, Benson in 2023, followed by his sophomore album CAPTAIN in 2025, which he described as a statement of growth and control, reflecting him being 'in charge' of his sound; the project spans Afrobeats, sexy drill, and gospel influences, features Rema, Victony, Seyi Vibez, FOLA, and the Soweto Gospel Choir, and includes standout records like 'Phenomena,' 'Cutesy,' and 'In Jesus Name,' while debuting at No. 1 in Nigeria and surpassing 200 million global streams. A recipient of the Next Rated award at The Headies, BNXN continues to shape modern Afrofusion with a sound that blends vulnerability, melody, and global crossover appeal.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 14 Hrs 33 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me