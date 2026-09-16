Photos: Billboard Style Releases 'Dropped' Ahead of Debut Album

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Brooklyn's Billboard Style, the project of Ben Guterl (Forth Wanderers) and Dan Howard (Victoryland), has shared 'Dropped,' the final preview of their upcoming debut album, Pull of the Moon, arriving October 16, 2026 via Good English Records. 'Dropped' documents the spiral of a devastating breakup, oscillating between acceptance and heartbreak. The solemn regret of being unable to fix the relationship you're holding onto bleeds through the song, as Ben sings, 'I tried to get away / I tried to take it back / I tried to live a life I could never have again / I tried to touch the grass.'

Photo Credit: Emma Ingrid Bartley [Download Hi-Res Image]





BILLBOARD STYLEPULL OF THE MOONGOOD ENGLISH RECORDSRelease Date: October 16, 2026





'My girlfriend and I broke up for a month after being together for 10 years. It was the worst month of my life and I wrote this,' Ben explains. 'This was my goodbye to her, which I subtly allude to when I say 'goodbye' at the end. People I share it with think I'm referencing Third Eye Blind in that part, but I was thinking more about 'So Long, Farewell' from The Sound of Music.'

Billboard Style debuted this summer with the announcement of their forthcoming record and an eponymous single, 'Billboard Style.' Big riffs and lyrics inspired by an all-consuming crush were met with acclaim from Brooklyn Vegan, Paste Magazine, Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, and more.

'Meloxicam' arrived last month with a heartfelt official music video, showcasing how love makes the monotony of daily life worth it. The new single soundtracked montages of kisses shared between friends and lovers, with brightly toned blips of sound flying between the riffs. 'Meloxicam' bottles up the feeling of falling in love, spurred by the pain of a long-distance relationship.

Billboard Style brings the longtime friends and collaborators into a new arena of melodic rock with Pull of the Moon. The only way to get through it all is to turn every feeling of discomfort into a song and really mean it, as the lyrics dive into Ben's desires and impulses in the chaotic mess of becoming who you are. Produced by Dan and recorded at his Chateau Grand Studios in Brooklyn, the record refuses to lean into the detached cool that dominates so much of the current landscape with larger-than-life choruses, honest storytelling, and unfiltered indie rock catharsis.

The band made their debut performances this summer in New York City, which continues with an album release show at Union Pool on October 16 with support from Like A Doll and Many Shining Windows. For more information and updates on to be announced shows, follow Billboard Style on Instagram at @billboard__style.

Tracklist

Meloxicam

Billboard Style

Dropped

Jelly

I Am a Man

Sssss

Cell

Pumpkin

Ray

Superpowers

Waiting for the World



Photo Credit: Emma Ingrid Bartley [Download Hi-Res Image]

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