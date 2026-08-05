FRATERNAL TWIN Share "Medicine" Video Ahead of Aug 7 Tour Launch

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FRATERNAL TWIN released a new single titled 'Medicine' on August 5, 2026, alongside an official music video. The song serves as another preview of the band's upcoming album, HALO FELL FOREVER, which is set to arrive September 4, 2026. 'Medicine' premiered via FLOOD Magazine and depicts, according to the band, the struggle of trying to return to a former version of oneself, set against fuzzy, ringing chords and layered vocals.

Fraternal Twin is sharing another preview of their upcoming album, Halo Fell Forever, which arrives September 4, 2026. 'Medicine' premieres today via FLOOD Magazine, portraying the struggle of trying to come back to the person you once were. Fuzzy, ringing chords leave the listener in a haze, vocals swimming around the instrumentation, underlined with cathartic drums and a driving bassline. The official music video by Nara Avakian (Nara's Room) features bandleader Tom Christie in a sun-drenched park, footage overlaid by vintage camera fuzz, perfectly showcasing the battle with oneself to find your way back to the brighter side.

About the song, Tom says, 'Medicine' is a very special song to me and my favorite on the record–it has a lot to do with anxiety, rumination, and deciding to get on antidepressants, hence the title. It's about me wanting to reconnect with the person I remembered being years ago and lost somewhere along the way during a long bout with clinical depression. I'm happy to say I've found him again: 'I'll know it when I see him / My spirit guide from the photographs.' I am forever thankful for this song.'

HALO FELL FOREVER marks the band's first new album in a decade and was produced by Dan Howard, whose credits include work with VICTORYLAND, FORTH WANDERERS, and AMITURE MUSIC. FRATERNAL TWIN plans album release shows in New York City, Kingston, and Philadelphia, and a U.S. tour with DITCH is scheduled to begin August 7 in Brooklyn, New York, at Purgatory.

Photo Credit: Abbie Huynh [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Abbie Huynh [Download Hi-Res]

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