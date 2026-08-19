Billboard Style Shares New Single "MELOXICAM" With Music Video

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Billboard Style, the Brooklyn project of Ben Guterl (Forth Wanderers) and Dan Howard (Victoryland), has shared another preview of the duo's upcoming debut album, Pull of the Moon, available everywhere October 16, 2026 via Good English Records. 'Meloxicam' arrives with a heartfelt official music video, showcasing how love makes the monotony of daily life worth it. The new single soundtracks montages of kisses shared between friends and lovers, with brightly toned blips of sound flying between the riffs. 'Meloxicam' bottles up the feeling of falling in love, spurred from the pain of a long distance relationship.

'My girlfriend and I were long distance for 4 years. We stayed together and I missed her terribly. There's times while you're apart for that long when you really ask yourself why you're putting up with the misery of it all and I wrote this during one of those times,' Ben explains. 'The song came out of the misery but I think I was also in awe of love's capacity to both cause pain and provide you with the strength to endure it. I used a listicle about what questions you should ask someone on a first date for a lot of those lines.'

Billboard Style debuted last month with the announcement of their forthcoming record and an eponymous single, 'Billboard Style.' Big riffs and lyrics inspired by an all consuming crush were met with acclaim from Brooklyn Vegan, Paste Magazine, Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, and more.

Billboard Style brings the longtime friends and collaborators into a new arena of melodic rock with Pull of the Moon. The only way to get through it all is to turn every feeling of discomfort into a song and really mean it, as the lyrics dive into Ben's desires and impulses in the chaos of becoming who you are. Recorded at Chateau Grand Studios in Brooklyn, the record refuses to lean into the detached cool that dominates so much of the current landscape with larger than life choruses, honest storytelling and unfiltered indie rock catharsis.

The band made their debut performances this summer in New York City, which continues with a show on August 26 at Night Club 101 in New York, NY with support from scene favorites Or Best Offer and face of ancient gallery. For more information and updates on to be announced shows, follow Billboard Style on Instagram at @billboard__style.

Tracklist

Billboard Style

Dropped

Jelly

I Am a Man

Sssss

Cell

Pumpkin

Ray

Superpowers

Waiting for the World

Photo Credit: Emma Ingrid Bartley [Download Hi-Res Image]



Photo Credit: Emma Ingrid Bartley [Download Hi-Res Image]

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