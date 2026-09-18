Photos: BigXthaPlug releases LITE single with Belly Gang Kushington

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Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug has joined forces with Atlanta artist Belly Gang Kushington on the new single 'LITE,' released with an accompanying music video via UnitedMasters/600 Entertainment.



















The 'LITE' official music video, directed by BigX and his longtime collaborator Jerry Morka, blends BigXthaPlug's lyricism with Belly Gang Kushington's sound. Set against a hazy nightclub backdrop, the visual captures BigX and Belly Gang Kushington surrounded by friends, drinks, and women before taking viewers beyond the club and into the night. The video follows BigX and Belly Gang as they drive to a gas station to meet up with a group of friends, cutting to cinematic clips of a female pianist performing alone in a field to the beat, adding an unexpected visual dimension to the story. The record opens the next chapter of BigX's evolution while maintaining the presence, personality, and Southern identity that have driven his rise and continues to push the boundaries of his sound.

'LITE' comes on the heels of BigX's recent recognition at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards for hit records 'The Largest' and 'All The Way' featuring Bailey Zimmerman in the Songwriters & Publishers of the Most-Performed Songs of the Year. The recognition adds to BigXthaPlug's growing list of career milestones as he continues to bridge hip-hop and country on a massive scale. BigX is set to perform at Rock The South, Riverfront Revival, Texas A&M University's Live At The Station, and more this Fall.

With over 10.7 billion global streams, multiple No. 1 records, and major awards, BigX stands as one of the most influential, genre-shifting artists of his generation. He recently covered Rolling Stone for their Future of Music issue, photographed by David LaChapelle. His latest genre-blending project I Hope You're Happy, released on August 22, 2025, and has garnered over 2.1B+ global on-demand streams. The country inspired album made chart topping success with Top 10 on Billboard 200, Top 3 on R&B/Hip-Hop, and No. Four on Billboard Hot 100 entries. Becoming the only album to ever be on both Country and Hip-Hop charts. With the addition of 'LITE' featuring Belly Gang Kushington, BigX continues to showcase his ability to move seamlessly across genres and reach new audiences.

About BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug, Dallas, Texas' own rising star, is rapidly solidifying his place as one of hip-hop's most powerful voices, known for his unapologetic lyrics and magnetic presence on the mic. His RIAA platinum-certified singles 'Texas,' 'Mmhmm,' and 'Levels' laid the foundation for his game-changing sophomore album, Take Care. Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and moving 48,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, the album quickly captured the industry's attention. It went on to dominate streaming platforms, amassing over 3 billion streams and earning widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, and others. His hit singles 'Mmhmm' ranked No. 5 on Apple Music's Rap Life: Best of 2024 list and appeared on Spotify's Top Tracks of 2024, both in the U.S. and globally. Meanwhile, 'The Largest' made its mark, landing at No. 48 on Apple Music's Rap Life: Best of 2024 and earning spots in Amazon Music's Best Hip-Hop of 2024 album and Best Songs of 2024 playlist.

The Take Care North American Tour was a massive success, selling out 30 venues and drawing over 35,000 fans across key cities, further solidifying BigXthaPlug's status as a global trailblazer. With Take Care Deluxe recognized as 2025 XXL Best New Artist, Amazon Music's 2024 Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist, and a member of XXL's 2024 Freshman Class, he made a major impact with his standout performances at the NFL Eagles Philadelphia Winner Superbowl Party, Rolling Loud 2025, and Coachella 2025. BigXthaPlug is revolutionizing hip-hop, paving the way for a new era of raw authenticity and undeniable influence in music.

BigX was honored at the 2025 BMI R&B Hip Hop Awards for his hit singles 'The Largest' and 'Mhmm' and at Billboard Country Power Players as Innovator of The Year. His recent country-inspired album I Hope You're Happy, features star-studded collaborations including Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and more. I Hope You're Happy debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200, was the #2 Country and the #2 Rap album, generating 100M+ global on-demand streams since the album release. His single 'All The Way' with Bailey Zimmerman debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and #4 hot 100. He recently performed at SXSW in his home state of Texas and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, accompanied by his label, 600 Entertainment. For more information on BigXthaPlug, please visit bigxthaplug.komi.io.

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