Tee Grizzley Releases Album THEY FORGOT
The album marks the tenth installment of Grizzley's storytelling series and includes the single Rain with R&B legend Ashanti.
Multi-platinum Detroit rap powerhouse Tee Grizzley has officially released his highly anticipated studio album, They Forgot, available now across all digital streaming platforms.
Anchored by the captivating focus track 'Robbery 10,' the landmark tenth installment of his fan-favorite, cinematic storytelling series – the project reunites Tee with his core audience and serves as an uncompromising statement to critics, the music industry, and listeners who may have forgotten the raw depth, elite craftsmanship, and vivid narrative ability that established him as one of hip-hop's most formidable forces.
The album boasts an impressive lineup of guest features, including Hurricane Wisdom alongside Motor City collaborator Skilla Baby and R&B legend Ashanti on the explosive single 'Rain,' a high-energy remake of Ashanti's classic hit that blends Detroit grit with nostalgic R&B flair. They Forgot further builds on the momentum of previously released tracks 'Back Ina Yams,' a relentless showcase of Tee's technical mastery, and 'No Effort 2,' the high-octane sequel to his 2017 multi-platinum breakout hit.
This milestone release arrives during a triumphant period of personal victory for the Detroit native, following a Michigan judge granting the full expungement of his criminal record – marking a powerful new chapter of creative freedom, redemption, and artistic renewal.
About Tee Grizzley
More than anything, Tee Grizzley's story is one of redemption, renewal, and faith. After 2016, he devoted himself to music, family, and a relationship with God – transforming his life and career in the process. His breakout single 'First Day Out' reached 6x-Platinum status, followed by multi-Platinum and Gold hits including 'From the D to the A' [feat. Lil Yachty], 'IDGAF' [feat. Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist], and 'No Effort.'
Amassing nearly 7 billion streams, earning praise from Billboard as 'Rap's Martin Scorsese,' and achieving three straight Top 20 Billboard 200 debuts, Tee has redefined modern storytelling through authenticity and conviction.
Following 2025's acclaimed Forever My Moment and his first national tour, Tee returned with Street Psalms [300 Entertainment] – a deeply personal reflection on grace, growth, and God's guidance. With every song, he continues to show that purpose outlasts pain, and transformation is the greatest testimony.
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