Photos: Andy Grammer Releases Sixth Studio Album BIG STUPID HEART

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Multi-platinum, Emmy Award-winning artist, podcaster and acclaimed songwriter Andy Grammer has released his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out now via S-Curve Records / Hollywood Records, capping a milestone week that has him taking over New York, Nashville and more.

Grammer celebrated the album's release at one of the country's most iconic music venues, making his Grand Ole Opry debut. The evening followed appearances in New York City earlier in the week, including a performance on Live with Kelly and Mark where he performed 'All I Want Is You.'

Grammer also headlined the Susan G. Komen's second annual Party in Pink Gala at Cipriani South Street on October 14, where he performed in support of Komen's mission to end deaths from breast cancer. The Komen appearance carries particularly deep meaning for Grammer, who lost his mother, Kathy, to breast cancer when he was 25. 'This event means so much to me because breast cancer awareness isn't just a cause I care about, it's deeply personal to me,' Grammer shared ahead of the event.

Adding to the week of performances, Grammer also took the field at the Savannah Bananas' inaugural Banana Bowl on Saturday, October 10, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The baseball-entertainment event, streamed on Disney+, brought its signature mix of music, dancing and high-energy spectacle to the championship, with Grammer performing a high octane version of 'Honey, I'm Good' accompanied by the Savannah Banana team, alongside a lineup that included performances from the Jonas Brothers, Kane Brown as well as appearances from John Cena. Grammer also recently gave a deep-dive into his songwriting on American Songwriter's Song Diving podcast.

Big Stupid Heart is a 13-track collection described as a fierce, joyful and deeply sincere defense of optimism, exploring the courage it takes to remain vulnerable, connected and open-hearted after life has given you every reason to close yourself off.

On the release of the new album, Grammer said, 'Somewhere along the way, we decided that being cynical makes you smart and being sincere makes you a little bit of an idiot. I've spent my whole career proudly representing the idiots, and this album BIG STUPID HEART is for anyone who's been through enough to know better but keeps recklessly loving anyway.'

Of the focus track, Grammer added, ''Don't Want to Fall in Love' is about two friends who got together after one teasingly told the other, 'Don't hang out with me if you don't want to fall in love.' We need some simple, sweet love songs in this world.'

Built around sweeping pop arrangements, choral vocals, soaring hooks and the cello-driven sound Grammer has spent years searching for, Big Stupid Heart examines grief, family, romantic love, resilience and connection through one central idea: choosing love even when you know exactly how much it can cost.

The album marks the next chapter in a creative evolution that began with Grammer's 2024 album Monster. Where that record gave him permission to confront anger, grief and emotional wounds head-on, Big Stupid Heart explores what comes after. Its optimism is not naïve or effortless, but a conscious decision to embrace sweetness, sincerity and love after experiencing the full weight of loss.

'To get sincerity, sometimes you gotta fight through a jungle of cynicism, even in yourself,' Grammer recently told American Songwriter.

That tension runs throughout the album. The title track 'Big Stupid Heart' is what Grammer calls 'a war cry to myself to stay open,' while 'Best Hearts' celebrates people who have been broken by life and still find a way to show up for others.

The latter originated through Grammer's weekly podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer, after a mother submitted a voicemail about her son finding the strength to comfort another patient while receiving treatment for his own mental health struggles. Her question, 'Can you write a song about people who are getting crushed but still show up for others in that moment?' became the emotional heartbeat of the song.

On 'Love Showed Up,' Grammer looks at the unexpected clarity that can emerge after everything falls apart. Written for a friend who lost everything, the song centers on the people and connections that reveal themselves when they are needed most.

'All I Want Is You,' meanwhile, turns the focus toward Grammer's own family, finding him questioning the endless pursuit of money, success and the next accomplishment before realizing that what matters most has been in front of him all along.

'I wish I was better at remembering this, but I can get pretty caught up in chasing the next thing,' Grammer previously shared. ''All I Want Is You' is a reminder to myself in song form that my wife and daughters are my north star.'

Elsewhere, the playful 'Don't Want To Fall In Love' offers a simple, sweet love song, 'Happy Place' featuring Walk Off the Earth celebrates the people who make the world feel lighter, and 'Mysterious' reflects on continuing to discover new sides of his wife after 15 years together.

The release caps a milestone year for Grammer, whose career now includes more than four billion artist streams, eight gold and platinum certifications and nearly 50 national television appearances. His catalog includes hits 'Honey, I'm Good,' 'Fresh Eyes,' 'Keep Your Head Up,' 'Don't Give Up On Me' and more.

Following the release of Big Stupid Heart, Grammer will return to the road for Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show, beginning November 3 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The intimate solo concert experience blends his biggest songs with candid storytelling, audience interaction and personal moments with fans.

Full tour dates and ticket information are available at AndyGrammer.com.

Big Stupid Heart Tracklist

1. Big Stupid Heart

2. Human Being

3. Best Hearts

4. Love Showed Up

5. Don't Want To Fall In Love

6. All I Want Is You

7. Who Is Saving Who

8. Rather Be

9. Mysterious

10. Happy Place (feat. Walk Off the Earth)

11. Unconditionally

12. Come Home

13. Woven

Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show — Fall/Winter 2026 Dates

Tue, Nov 3 | Nashua, NH | Nashua Center for the Arts

Wed, Nov 4 | Rockport, MA | Shalin Liu Performance Center

Fri, Nov 6 | Cranston, RI | Park Theatre and Event Center

Sat, Nov 7 | Hanover, PA | Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 8 | Bethlehem, PA | Zoellner Arts Center, Baker Hall

Tue, Nov 10 | Lexington, MA | Cary Hall

Wed, Nov 11 | Troy, NY | Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Fri, Nov 13 | Akron, OH | Goodyear Theater

Sat, Nov 14 | Shipshewana, IN | Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 15 | Bloomington, IL | Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Tue, Nov 17 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place

Wed, Nov 18 | Iowa City, IA | The Englert Theatre

Sat, Nov 28 | Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA | Sunset Center

Sun, Nov 29 | Newport Beach, CA | The Lido Theater

Mon, Nov 30 | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre

Wed, Dec 2 | Scottsdale, AZ | Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Dec 4 | Medford, OR | Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, Dec 5 | Salem, OR | Elsinore Theatre

Sun, Dec 6 | Redding, CA | Cascade Theatre

Tue, Dec 8 | Spokane, WA | Bing Crosby Theater

Wed, Dec 9 | Boise, ID | The Egyptian Theatre

Fri, Dec 11 | Folsom, CA | Harris Center for the Arts

Sat, Dec 12 | San Ramon, CA | Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center

Sun, Dec 13 | San Luis Obispo, CA | Fremont Theater

About Andy Grammer

Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer has built a career on songs that turn optimism into something anthemic, honest and deeply human. After getting discovered on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade in 2009, Grammer broke out in 2011 with his upbeat, sunshine-laced single 'Keep Your Head Up.' Since then, he has become one of pop music's most beloved and enduring voices, earning eight gold and platinum certifications, nearly 50 national television appearances and more than four billion career artist streams.

His catalog includes fan-favorite hits such as 'Honey, I'm Good,' 'Fresh Eyes,' 'Don't Give Up On Me,' 'I Am Yours' and 'The Good Parts.' Grammer has performed on major national platforms including Live with Kelly & Mark, Good Morning America, TODAY, The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol and more.

His 2024 album Monster, which found Grammer exploring anger, grief and emotional honesty in a bold new way, has surpassed 600 million streams worldwide. Beyond music, Grammer continues to build community through his podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer, and through philanthropic work spanning mental health, cancer support, young people and families.

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Komen



















Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Komen

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