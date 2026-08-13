Photos: Andy Grammer to Release ALL I WANT IS YOU Single August 14

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Andy Grammer is set to release his new single ALL I WANT IS YOU on Friday, August 14, marking the latest preview of his forthcoming sixth studio album, BIG STUPID HEART. The album is scheduled for release October 16 via S-Curve Records/Hollywood Records. Described as a heartfelt declaration of love, the song follows Grammer as he reflects on the goals, ambitions and distractions that can pull attention away from what matters most, arriving at the realization that the love he sought was already present in his life.





A heartfelt declaration of love, 'All I Want Is You' finds Grammer taking stock of the ambitions and distractions that can pull us away from what matters most. After chasing money, success and the promise of a dream that ultimately left him unfulfilled, he arrives at a simple realization: everything he has been looking for has been right in front of him all along.

'Take all the paper and light it on fire / I don't need the money, it won't get me higher,' Grammer sings before the song opens into its irresistible refrain: 'All I want is you.'

On the new song Grammer said: 'I wish I was better at remembering this, but I can get pretty caught up in chasing the next thing - the next goal, the next accomplishment, whatever I've decided is going to make me feel like I've finally arrived. 'All I Want Is You' is a reminder to myself in song form that my wife and daughters are my north star.'

At its heart, 'All I Want Is You' poses the question that anchors the song: What if we have been wasting precious time chasing something that cannot compare to the love already in front of us? Romantic, sincere and unabashedly open-hearted, the track captures the central spirit of Big Stupid Heart and Grammer's belief that choosing love is never something to be embarrassed by.

The song follows the release of 'Best Hearts' and album title track 'Big Stupid Heart,' which introduced the deeply personal and emotionally expansive world of Grammer's forthcoming album. Across its 13 tracks, Big Stupid Heart pairs sweeping pop arrangements, choral vocals and cello with intimate songwriting about grief, resilience, connection and the decision to remain open-hearted in a world that often rewards cynicism.

The album's lead single, 'Best Hearts,' was inspired by a listener voicemail submitted through Grammer's podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer. A mother shared the story of her son, who found the strength to comfort another patient while receiving treatment for his own mental health struggles, and asked Grammer to write about people carrying tremendous pain who still find a way to show up for others.

The resulting song became a stirring tribute to those who have been shattered by life and still choose strength, compassion and openness. It also reflects Grammer's own experience of losing his mother when he was 25 and the years it took him to find hope again.

'I wanted to make a record that feels like permission to care deeply again,' Grammer previously shared. 'Big Stupid Heart celebrates the kind of people who refuse to let heartbreak make them cynical. Honestly, this is a daily battle for me. It's my anti-cynicism battle cry.'

Following Grammer's 2024 album Monster, which made space for anger, grief and emotional honesty in a bold new way, Big Stupid Heart represents an evolution rather than a return to form. The album finds Grammer choosing sweetness, sincerity and love not out of naïveté, but as an act of resilience.

Grammer is currently bringing Big Stupid Heart directly to audiences across the country on his summer headline tour, with a performance tonight at Harrah's Council Bluffs' Stir Cove in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The tour continues through August 30 before Grammer returns to the intimate, story-driven format of Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show beginning November 3.

The solo concert experience blends Grammer's biggest hits with candid storytelling, audience interaction and personal moments with fans. Full tour dates and ticket information are available at AndyGrammer.com.

Big Stupid Heart Album Tracklist

1. Big Stupid Heart

2. Human Being

3. Best Hearts

4. Love Showed Up

5. Don't Want To Fall In Love

6. All I Want Is You

7. Who Is Saving Who

8. Rather Be

9. Mysterious

10. Happy Place (feat. Walk Off the Earth)

11. Unconditionally

12. Come Home

13. Woven

Big Stupid Heart Summer Headline Tour

Fri, Aug 14th | Council Bluffs, IA | Harrah's Council Bluffs, Stir Cove

Sat, Aug 15th | New Lenox, IL | New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion

Sun, Aug 16th | Windsor, ON | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Tue, Aug 18th | Fairlee, VT | Lake Morey Resort

Wed, Aug 19th | Sidney, ME | Bowl in the Pines

Fri, Aug 21st | Lewiston, NY | Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 22nd | Freehold, NJ | ParkStage

Sun, Aug 23rd | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri, Aug 28th | Mitchell, SD | Corn Palace Festival

Sat, Aug 29th | Tulsa, OK | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun, Aug 30th | Longview, TX | Belcher Center

Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show — Fall/Winter 2026 Dates

Tue, Nov 3rd | Nashua, NH | Nashua Center for the Arts

Wed, Nov 4th | Rockport, MA | Shalin Liu Performance Center

Fri, Nov 6th | Cranston, RI | Park Theatre and Event Center

Sat, Nov 7th | Hanover, PA | Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 8th | Bethlehem, PA | Zoellner Arts Center, Baker Hall

Tue, Nov 10th | Lexington, MA | Cary Hall

Wed, Nov 11th | Troy, NY | Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Fri, Nov 13th | Akron, OH | Goodyear Theater

Sat, Nov 14th | Shipshewana, IN | Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 15th | Bloomington, IL | Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Tue, Nov 17th | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place

Wed, Nov 18th | Iowa City, IA | The Englert Theatre

Sat, Nov 28th | Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA | Sunset Center

Mon, Nov 30th | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre

Wed, Dec 2nd | Scottsdale, AZ | Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Dec 4th | Medford, OR | Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, Dec 5th | Salem, OR | Elsinore Theatre

Sun, Dec 6th | Redding, CA | Cascade Theatre

Wed, Dec 9th | Boise, ID | The Egyptian Theatre

Fri, Dec 11th | Folsom, CA | Harris Center for the Arts

Sun, Dec 13th | San Luis Obispo, CA | Fremont Theater

About Andy Grammer

Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer has built a career on songs that turn optimism into something anthemic, honest and deeply human. After getting discovered on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade in 2009, Grammer broke out in 2011 with his upbeat, sunshine-laced single 'Keep Your Head Up.' Since then, he has become one of pop music's most beloved and enduring voices, earning eight gold and platinum certifications, nearly 50 national television appearances and more than four billion career artist streams.

His catalog includes fan-favorite hits such as 'Honey, I'm Good,' 'Fresh Eyes,' 'Don't Give Up On Me,' 'I Am Yours' and 'The Good Parts,' with songs that have soundtracked everything from family milestones to viral social moments across the globe. Known for his magnetic live show and signature blend of heartfelt songwriting, soaring hooks and communal, feel-good pop, Grammer has performed on major national platforms including Live with Kelly & Mark, Good Morning America, TODAY, The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol and more.

His 2024 album Monster, which found Grammer exploring anger, grief and emotional honesty in a bold new way, has surpassed 600 million streams worldwide. Across his career, Grammer has amassed a global fanbase and massive social footprint, including more than 450,000 new followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube over the past year alone, as well as more than three billion lifetime TikTok views.

Beyond music, Grammer continues to build community through his podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer. The weekly series invites listeners to share stories of people who showed up for them during difficult moments, which Grammer then transforms into original songs. Recent guests have included Hospice Nurse Julie, Derek Hough, Justin Willman, Lewis Howes, Skylar Grey, Arthur C. Brooks, Rainn Wilson, Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East.

Grammer's philanthropic work is also central to who he is as a person and deeply reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support with its Clarity Impact Award and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with its Defender of Potential Award. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America's Annual Conference and the Indianapolis Colts' 'Beyond the Sidelines,' benefiting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he has worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

For more information, tour dates and ticket links, visit AndyGrammer.com.

Grammer has said the song serves as a personal reminder that his wife and daughters remain his central focus amid the pursuit of professional milestones. ALL I WANT IS YOU arrives ahead of the October 16 release of BIG STUPID HEART, Grammer's sixth studio album.

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