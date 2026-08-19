Andy Grammer Releases ALL I WANT IS YOU, BIG STUPID HEART Tour Runs Through August

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Andy Grammer has released his new single 'All I Want Is You,' the latest offering from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out October 16 via S-Curve Records/Hollywood Records.

A heartfelt declaration of love, 'All I Want Is You' finds Grammer taking stock of the ambitions and distractions that can pull us away from what matters most. After chasing money, success and the promise of a dream that ultimately left him unfulfilled, he arrives at a simple realization: everything he has been looking for has been right in front of him all along. 'Take all the paper and light it on fire / I don't need the money, it won't get me higher,' Grammer sings before the song opens into its irresistible refrain: 'All I want is you.'

On the new song Grammer said: 'I wish I was better at remembering this, but I can get pretty caught up in chasing the next thing - the next goal, the next accomplishment, whatever I've decided is going to make me feel like I've finally arrived. 'All I Want Is You' is a reminder to myself in song form that my wife and daughters are my north star.'

At its heart, 'All I Want Is You' poses the question that anchors the song: What if we have been wasting precious time chasing something that cannot compare to the love already in front of us? Romantic, sincere and unabashedly open-hearted, the track captures the central spirit of Big Stupid Heart and Grammer's belief that choosing love is never something to be embarrassed by.

Tour Dates

Andy Grammer's Big Stupid Heart Headline Summer Tour runs July 25 - August 30.

Andy Grammer's Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour runs November 3 - December 13.

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