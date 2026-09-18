Andy Grammer Releases 'Love Showed Up' From Album BIG STUPID HEART

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Andy Grammer has released his powerful new single, 'Love Showed Up,' the latest offering from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out October 16 via S-Curve Records / Hollywood Records.

Built around the unexpected clarity that can arrive in the aftermath of loss, 'Love Showed Up' finds Grammer looking at what remains when everything else falls away. The song begins at rock bottom, with life seemingly changing in an instant, before turning toward the people, connection and love that reveal themselves when they are needed most.

'Then the love showed up / In ways I've never known / The love showed up / Said I'd never be alone,' Grammer sings, arriving at the realization at the center of the song: 'Need to lose it all / To see how much I have.'

On the new song Grammer said: 'I wrote this for a friend who lost everything. What I learned from him was, when you lose it all, love shows up in a way you couldn't have imagined.'

Rather than romanticizing tragedy, 'Love Showed Up' wrestles with the way painful experiences can permanently change how we see the world. Grammer acknowledges that he would never choose devastation, but also recognizes the perspective it can leave behind, including an ability to see light in places he may once have been too afraid to go.

That idea speaks directly to the larger philosophy behind Big Stupid Heart. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Grammer opened up about the effort it can take to remain sincere and open-hearted in a world that can easily push people in the opposite direction.

'To get sincerity, sometimes you gotta fight through a jungle of cynicism, even in yourself,' Grammer told American Songwriter.

Written by Andy Grammer and Ryan Marrone and produced by Jon Levine and Grammer, 'Love Showed Up' captures one of the central ideas running throughout Big Stupid Heart: staying open to love after life has given you every reason to close yourself off.

That tension between heartbreak and openness sits at the core of the forthcoming 13-track album. Across Big Stupid Heart, Grammer explores grief, connection, family, fear, romantic love and the conscious decision to resist cynicism, pairing intimate songwriting with expansive pop arrangements, choral vocals, cello and the kind of soaring hooks that have become a signature of his career.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Grammer summed up the emotional stakes of the new record: 'The album is about how much cost there is to loving deeply, and the decision to still do it.'

'Love Showed Up' follows the release of 'All I Want Is You,' a heartfelt declaration about recognizing that the relationships already in front of us can matter more than the accomplishments we spend our lives chasing. The track earned a first look from American Songwriter, which explored how the song took on new meaning for Grammer following the birth of his third daughter, West Lizette, in June.

Earlier singles 'Best Hearts' and the album title track 'Big Stupid Heart' first introduced the emotional world of the new record. 'Best Hearts' grew from a listener voicemail submitted through Grammer's weekly podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer, where fans share stories of people who showed up for them during difficult moments and Grammer transforms select stories into original songs.

For 'Best Hearts,' a mother told Grammer about her son finding the strength to comfort another patient while receiving treatment for his own mental health struggles. The resulting song became a celebration of people who have endured tremendous pain without allowing it to close their hearts, a sentiment that connects directly to Grammer's own experience of losing his mother when he was 25 and slowly finding his way back toward hope.

Taken together, the songs begin to reveal the larger emotional arc of Big Stupid Heart. If Grammer's 2024 album Monster gave him space to confront anger, grief and emotional wounds head-on, the new record explores what comes next: how to remain vulnerable, connected and hopeful once you know exactly how painful life can be.

That message will take on especially personal meaning just days before the album arrives. On October 14, Grammer will headline Susan G. Komen's second annual Party in Pink Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City, joining survivors, advocates, corporate leaders and philanthropists in support of Komen's work to end deaths from breast cancer. The performance comes just two days before the release of Big Stupid Heart and holds deep significance for Grammer, who lost his mother, Kathy, to breast cancer.

'This event means so much to me because breast cancer awareness isn't just a cause I care about, it's deeply personal to me,' Grammer shared in Susan G. Komen's announcement.

Grammer has continued honoring his mother's legacy throughout his career while using his platform to support causes close to him. His philanthropic work has included longtime advocacy around cancer support, mental health and young people, and he has recently been recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support with its Clarity Impact Award and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with its Defender of Potential Award.

The new music arrives amid a milestone year for Grammer, who has earned eight gold and platinum certifications, more than four billion career artist streams and nearly 50 national television appearances. His catalog includes multi-platinum hits 'Honey, I'm Good,' 'Fresh Eyes' and 'Keep Your Head Up,' while a new generation continues to discover his music online. Over the past year alone, Grammer has gained more than 450,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, with his music and content generating more than three billion lifetime TikTok views.

Following the release of Big Stupid Heart, Grammer will return to the road with Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show beginning November 3. The intimate solo concert experience blends Grammer's biggest hits with candid storytelling, audience interaction and personal moments with fans.

Full tour dates and ticket information are available at AndyGrammer.com.

Big Stupid Heart Album Tracklist

1. Big Stupid Heart

2. Human Being

3. Best Hearts

4. Love Showed Up

5. Don't Want To Fall In Love

6. All I Want Is You

7. Who Is Saving Who

8. Rather Be

9. Mysterious

10. Happy Place (feat. Walk Off the Earth)

11. Unconditionally

12. Come Home

13. Woven

Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show — Fall/Winter 2026 Dates

Tue, Nov 3 | Nashua, NH | Nashua Center for the Arts

Wed, Nov 4 | Rockport, MA | Shalin Liu Performance Center

Fri, Nov 6 | Cranston, RI | Park Theatre and Event Center

Sat, Nov 7 | Hanover, PA | Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 8 | Bethlehem, PA | Zoellner Arts Center, Baker Hall

Tue, Nov 10 | Lexington, MA | Cary Hall

Wed, Nov 11 | Troy, NY | Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Fri, Nov 13 | Akron, OH | Goodyear Theater

Sat, Nov 14 | Shipshewana, IN | Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 15 | Bloomington, IL | Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Tue, Nov 17 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place

Wed, Nov 18 | Iowa City, IA | The Englert Theatre

Sat, Nov 28 | Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA | Sunset Center

Sun, Nov 29 | Newport Beach, CA | The Lido Theater

Mon, Nov 30 | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre

Wed, Dec 2 | Scottsdale, AZ | Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Dec 4 | Medford, OR | Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, Dec 5 | Salem, OR | Elsinore Theatre

Sun, Dec 6 | Redding, CA | Cascade Theatre

Tue, Dec 8 | Spokane, WA | Bing Crosby Theater

Wed, Dec 9 | Boise, ID | The Egyptian Theatre

Fri, Dec 11 | Folsom, CA | Harris Center for the Arts

Sat, Dec 12 | San Ramon, CA | Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center

Sun, Dec 13 | San Luis Obispo, CA | Fremont Theater

About Andy Grammer

Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer has built a career on songs that turn optimism into something anthemic, honest and deeply human. After getting discovered on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade in 2009, Grammer broke out in 2011 with his upbeat, sunshine-laced single 'Keep Your Head Up.' Since then, he has become one of pop music's most beloved and enduring voices, earning eight gold and platinum certifications, nearly 50 national television appearances and more than four billion career artist streams.

His catalog includes fan-favorite hits such as 'Honey, I'm Good,' 'Fresh Eyes,' 'Don't Give Up On Me,' 'I Am Yours' and 'The Good Parts,' with songs that have soundtracked everything from family milestones to viral social moments across the globe. Known for his magnetic live show and signature blend of heartfelt songwriting, soaring hooks and communal, feel-good pop, Grammer has performed on major national platforms including Live with Kelly & Mark, Good Morning America, TODAY, The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol and more.

His 2024 album Monster, which found Grammer exploring anger, grief and emotional honesty in a bold new way, has surpassed 600 million streams worldwide. Across his career, Grammer has amassed a global fanbase and massive social footprint, including more than 450,000 new followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube over the past year alone, as well as more than three billion lifetime TikTok views.

Beyond music, Grammer continues to build community through his podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer. The weekly series invites listeners to share stories of people who showed up for them during difficult moments, which Grammer then transforms into original songs. Recent guests have included Hospice Nurse Julie, Derek Hough, Justin Willman, Lewis Howes, Skylar Grey, Arthur C. Brooks, Rainn Wilson, Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East.

Grammer's philanthropic work is also central to who he is as a person and deeply reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support with its Clarity Impact Award and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with its Defender of Potential Award. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America's Annual Conference and the Indianapolis Colts' 'Beyond the Sidelines,' benefiting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he has worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

For more information, tour dates, and ticket links, visit AndyGrammer.com.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 15 Hrs 42 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link