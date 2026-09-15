Photos: Andrew Bayer to Launch A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home Tour

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Grammy-nominated musician, producer, and DJ Andrew Bayer has announced the A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home tour, marking his return to the road following the release of his fifth studio album of the same name, out now via Ophelia Records.

The six-date North American tour kicks off in December, taking Bayer to Portland, Vancouver, Toronto, San Francisco and Los Angeles, with a special New Year's Eve performance alongside a longtime collaborator still to be announced. The tour will bring the expansive emotional world of A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home into intimate club settings, drawing from Andrew Bayer's catalog while introducing the new album's songs and sounds to audiences on the road for the first time.

Released September 4, A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home represents a new chapter for Andrew Bayer - one shaped by grief, transformation, parenthood, and the search for a place to call home. Written and produced at his home in Potomac, Maryland, the album emerged from a period in which Bayer stepped away from touring to welcome his first son, Wesley, into the world and allow a new artistic vision to take shape.

The album is the latest evolution of an artist who has spent more than a decade pushing against the boundaries of electronic music. His 2011 debut It's Artificial fused glitch-hop, electronica and progressive house, while If It Were You, We'd Never Leave earned critical acclaim for its adventurous blend of electronica and instrumental hip-hop. 2018's In My Last Life showcased his gift for emotionally resonant songwriting, before 2022's ambitious two-part project Duality explored both his indie-pop sensibilities and his forward-thinking trance and progressive sound, accompanied by an autobiographical film now available on Amazon.

Alongside his celebrated albums, Andrew Bayer has built an extensive catalogue of club records, including collaborations with Seven Lions and Armin Van Buuren, while performing at Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Madison Square Garden, ASOT, Creamfields and clubs around the world. Widely regarded as one of progressive electronic music's true visionaries, he continues to blur genre boundaries while maintaining a singular creative identity.

The tour opens December 4 at 45 East in Portland, followed by Celebrities in Vancouver on December 5. Bayer returns to Toronto for a special December 30 performance at The Mod Club, then a soon-to-be-announced New Year's Eve gig alongside one of his longtime regular collaborators. The West Coast leg follows in January with Gods & Monsters in San Francisco on January 15 and Academy in Los Angeles on January 16.

Artist presale begins Thursday, September 17, 2026, with general on sale beginning Friday, September 18, 2026. Tickets are available here.

A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home Tour

FRI DEC 4 - 45 East - Portland, OR

SAT DEC 5 - Celebrities - Vancouver, BC

WED DEC 30 - The Mod Club - Toronto, ON

THU DEC 31 - TBA

FRI JAN 15 - Gods & Monsters - San Francisco, CA

SAT JAN 16 - Academy - Los Angeles, CA

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