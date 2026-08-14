Photos: Andrew Bayer Releases New Single BURN FOR YOU via Ophelia Records

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Andrew Bayer, a twice Grammy-nominated producer and composer, has released a new single titled BURN FOR YOU via Ophelia Records. The track is a collaboration with Vancouver Sleep Clinic and marks the latest offering ahead of Bayer's forthcoming album.





Twice Grammy-nominated producer, composer and electronic music visionary Andrew Bayer returns with 'Burn For You', released August 14 via Ophelia Records. The track is the latest single to be unveiled from Bayer's forthcoming album, A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home, arriving September 4, following recent releases 'Shield From Harm' featuring Vök and 'I Wish You Well' with acclaimed vocalist Jonathan Mendelsohn.

A collaboration with Australian singer-songwriter Vancouver Sleep Clinic (Tim Bettinson), 'Burn For You' began as a sparse piano-and-strings composition before Bettinson added the striking vocal performance that would shape the song's emotional core. Deeply personal in its inspiration, the track serves as both a heartfelt tribute to Bayer's husband and a reflection on the transformative experience of welcoming their son into the world, made possible by their wonderful surrogate - capturing themes of enduring love and finding light after life's darkest moments.

'I've been a fan of Tim's music for years, so it was an absolute privilege to work with him' says Bayer. 'I sent him the piano and strings, and he connected with it immediately - it was one of those 'wow, no notes' moments. 'Burn For You' is ultimately a love letter to my husband and our family. Becoming a father gave everything a new sense of purpose, and like the lighthouse that runs throughout the album, it's about discovering a light that continues to guide you no matter how dark things become.'

Sonically, 'Burn For You' unfolds with remarkable patience, gradually building around emotionally charged vocals before erupting into a powerful, bass-driven climax. The contrast between its vulnerable opening and cathartic release reflects the dynamic emotional range that defines A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home, further showcasing Bayer's ability to fuse cinematic songwriting with forward-thinking electronic production.

For more than a decade, Andrew Bayer has remained one of electronic music's most inventive and genre-defying artists. His 2011 debut It's Artificial fused glitch-hop, electronica and progressive house, while If It Were You, We'd Never Leave earned critical acclaim for its adventurous blend of electronica and instrumental hip-hop. 2018's In My Last Life showcased his gift for emotionally resonant songwriting, before 2022's ambitious two-part project Duality explored both his indie-pop sensibilities and his forward-thinking trance and progressive sound, accompanied by an autobiographical film now available on Amazon.

Alongside his celebrated albums, Bayer has built an extensive catalogue of club records, including collaborations with Seven Lions and Armin Van Buuren, while performing at Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Madison Square Garden, ASOT, Creamfields and clubs around the world. Widely regarded as one of progressive electronic music's true visionaries, he continues to blur genre boundaries while maintaining a singular creative identity.

With 'Burn For You', Bayer offers another compelling preview of A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home, continuing to reveal the album's emotional depth and sonic ambition ahead of its September 4 release.

BURN FOR YOU continues Andrew Bayer's output as a producer and composer within the electronic music space, with the song addressing themes of love, family and the aftermath of difficult periods.

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