Photos: Andrew Bayer to Release A LIGHT THAT GUIDES WEARY TRAVELERS HOME

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A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home is the fifth studio album by GRAMMY-nominated musician Andrew Bayer. It will be released on September 4th, 2026 on Ophelia Records.







































Written and produced at his home in Potomac, MD, Andrew's fifth studio album is the result of a transformation that happened slowly, and then all at once. Andrew has described the shift from a tumultuous period in his life to the birth of his first son, Wesley, as something akin to a near-death-experience. During the years leading up to becoming a father, he found himself navigating grief and uncertainty, standing at a crossroads unsure of where he fit within both his career and the wider musical landscape. And then Wesley was born, and it was as if he snapped into another dimension. In the year he spent off from touring and with his family, the losses that came before slowly revealed themselves as the necessary steps in making room for what would follow: a son, a new album, and a new record label he could finally call home.

A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home is the sonic result of those transformative years. Across the album, moments unfold as though they are headed in one direction before suddenly turning somewhere new and unexpected. The record marks the beginning of the next chapter for Andrew: a portrait of an artist still evolving and discovering fresh ideas more than a decade into his career. It is the result of a uniquely wide creative history that could only arise from pioneering fresh ideas in trance, closely collaborating with Armin van Buuren, traveling on a bus tour with Seven Lions playing dubstep around North America, and ultimately out of the spotlight for a year to welcome his son into the world and allow a new artistic vision to take shape.

Over the course of a year, Andrew worked closely with each collaborator on the record to tell stories centered around parenthood, grief, transformation, and healing. The resulting ten tracks are a testament to the perseverance and emotional honesty of Andrew and his collaborators.

The album opens with its first single 'Shield From Harm', featuring longtime friend and collaborator Vök. Both Andrew and Vök are parents, and together they crafted a song about overcoming trauma and protecting the people they love most. Elsewhere, 'Path of Little Deaths' with Loma explores the quiet grief embedded within parenthood through the bittersweet experience of watching a child pass through milestones wishing that time could slow down. 'I Wish You Well' with Jonathan Mendelsohn serves as a triumphant farewell to the past: an acknowledgement of harm that cannot be undone, paired with genuine goodwill and the belief that something better lies ahead. Like the shifting tempos and genres woven throughout the album, its lyrical themes and performances are all equally layered and nuanced.

Ultimately, A Light That Guides Weary Travelers Home is an album about the strange relationship between grief and growth; the understanding that even the most beautiful forms of change require leaving something meaningful behind. It is an album shaped by all of the winding roads that brought Andrew and Wesley home.

The album will be accompanied by an ambitious visual campaign with more than three hours of footage captured across fifteen locations in Latvia and Estonia by Gundars Magone, including at the oldest operating lighthouse in the world. These cinematic visuals will be paired with intimate glimpses into Andrew's life at home as he contends with the challenges and joys of becoming a new parent. Andrew and Allan sitting in the backyard and having a drink after a long day in the summer sun, birds dancing between the trees, the sky fading from blue to pink while Wesley runs through the grass, Andrew heading inside and staying up past midnight to play a new song on the piano while the rest of the house falls asleep.

About Andrew Bayer

Enigma, polymath, visionary, DJ, producer, musician, artist: Andrew Bayer has been pushing the boundaries of electronic music for over a decade, delivering some of the most experimental and ambitious artist albums in progressive and trance music.

His 2011 debut 'It's Artificial' merged glitch-hop, electronica and prog house, while 2013's 'If It Were You, We'd Never Leave' pushed the envelope further with a critically-acclaimed journey through electronica and sunny, instrumental hip-hop. 2018's 'In My Last Life' wove the emotive songwriting of Ane Brun and Alison May into a modern alt-pop masterpiece. In 2022, he delivered his most ambitious statement yet with 'Duality' – a two-part album project crafted over three years that explored both his downtempo indie-pop sensibilities and his forward-thinking trance and progressive sound. The project was accompanied by a stunning autobiographical film, now available on Amazon.

Between albums, the twice Grammy-nominated producer has crafted a deep catalog of club-focused productions that power his famed DJ sets – 'Super Human' (with Asbjørn), 'Places I Belong' (with Seven Lions), 'I Don't Want You' (Armind), 'The Way' (Ophelia), and more. Respected as a true visionary and headline talent within the trance world, as well as one of its only openly proud and vocal LGBTQ+ acts, he has brought his performances to Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Madison Square Garden, ASOT, Creamfields and clubs across the world.

Today, Andrew Bayer remains one of electronic music's most versatile artists, seamlessly moving between indie-pop introspection and peak-time progressive anthems, refusing to be confined by genre boundaries while maintaining an unmistakable sonic identity.

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