Phoebe Go Releases Debut Album 'Marmalade'

Melbourne based singer-songwriter Phoebe Go has released her highly anticipated debut LP Marmalade and focus track “Good Fight” out now via AWAL.

Album focus track “Good Fight” offers some of the most honest moments on the record - a perfect example of how Phoebe perfectly balances vulnerability with bravery throughout the songs on the record. “‘Good Fight’ is about seeing the end of something when you really don’t want to. It’s like clinging onto a dream and trying to hold the stars in place” Phoebe explains. "This song kinda feels like a montage to me. The idea started with some chords that my friend Chris sent me in a text. I wrote most of it in bed that night”.

After being thrown in the deep end at only 15 years old when she was discovered by triple j’s music discovery platform, Phoebe’s debut LP Marmalade is a record about losing comfort and the process of finding it again, or at least finding your feet to go looking for it again. “It’s all pretty raw” Phoebe says of Marmalade, “Working on these songs was an outlet that helped me move forward, which is the whole point I guess. Sometimes it meant recording the songs that I never wanted anyone to hear. I'm really proud and I'm really happy.”

Featuring recent singles “Something You Were Trying”, ‘7 Up’, ‘Leave’ and “Stupid,” the 8-track record is hauntingly beautiful and radiantly raw, and it’s Phoebe’s poignant storytelling that keeps you hanging on to every lyric. “It revealed itself as it went,” Phoebe says of Marmalade. “I wasn’t gunning for control over the songs or the outcome and I wasn’t aiming to perfect it. Life threw some stuff my way. It's a moment in time. The process was about honesty and fun and healing, in and out of the studio. I wanted the songs to be vulnerable and brave at the same time. I guess my desire to make this album was always bigger than my fear of it.”

Working closely with trusted friend and ARIA nominated producer Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray, Kllo, Armlock), Phoebe adds “Simon played such a big role in the whole thing. Life was a bit heavy last year but all the love and trust meant that we could be playful when we wanted to be. Simon always affords me the ability to step out of my comfort zone. Even if that meant pulling back or taking things away or telling me to 'just go n lose it' in the vocal booth for a few takes.”

About Phoebe Go Phoebe Go is the highly anticipated solo project of alt-pop artist, Phoebe Lou. It’s a heartfelt project that, at its core, is full of hope. After the success of her high-school band Snakadaktal catapulted her into the music industry at the tender age of 15, Phoebe Lou was just a kid. Now, with 10 more years of experience and another exceptional project, Two People, under her belt, it’s time for her to catapult herself. In her debut EP Player (October 2022), Phoebe Go unveiled a full-bodied and wholly realized acoustic world unlike anything Phoebe has shared before. The process of finding her voice as a solo artist has been, as described by Phoebe herself, daunting, but it has also set her free. Over the past two years Phoebe has shared the stage with Arlo Parks, Chet Faker, MUNA, Briston Maroney and more as a special guest, as well as playing her own headline shows and festival sets at Yours & Owls Festival, and the inaugural SXSW Sydney 2023. Photo credit: Arjun Sohal

