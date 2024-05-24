Imagine Dragons Reveal New Single 'Nice To Meet You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons share “Nice to Meet You”, the third single in the lead up to their highly anticipated upcoming album “LOOM”, out June 28. The propulsive funk-pop track is an upbeat retelling of the foibles and beauty that comes in the beginning stages of a relationship.

The band has also revealed an accompanying music video for the track, directed by longtime band collaborator Matt Eastin. Set amid the nostalgic ambiance of a retro bar, the video captures the magnetic first encounter (or is it?) of lead-singer Dan Reynolds and a new love interest.

Earlier this month, Imagine Dragons joined forces with multi-Latin GRAMMY award winner and global superstar J Balvin to share a new version of their hit single “Eyes Closed” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) and accompanying collaborative music video. Listen to “Eyes Closed (feat. J Balvin)” HERE. Watch the dynamic music video for “Eyes Closed (feat. J Balvin)” HERE.

Imagine Dragons’ forthcoming sixth studio album LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) is set for release on June 28th. The new album represents the pinnacle of the band’s artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made. LOOM, produced entirely by Imagine Dragons and their longtime collaborators Mattman and Robin, finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio. Featuring 9 brand new tracks including hit single “Eyes Closed”, LOOM signifies new beginnings on the horizon – the excitement for a new day, moments yet to come.

In tandem with the record, the band will embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date. Descending upon legendary venues across the country, it kicks off on July 30, 2024 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22, 2024 at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets on-sale now HERE.

Tour Dates:

July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 9 - Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 12, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as “the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles,” namely “Radioactive” (16x-platinum), “Believer” (13x-platinum), “Thunder” (12x-platinum) and “Demons” (11x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they’ve scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke+Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)(KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single “Bones,” featured on Mercury Act 2, went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band’s hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, “Enemy,” has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain one of only four bands to ever achieve consecutive Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat. Most recently, Imagine Dragons made history on Spotify, as “Bad Liar” became their 10th song to surpass 1 billion streams. The band now holds the crown for the group with most billion-plus streamed songs, becoming the first in the platform’s history to have ten songs reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ music videos for hits “Thunder” and “Believer” have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for “Radioactive” and “Demons” have surpassed over 1 billion views. They’ve collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they’ve raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including “Favorite Pop Duo or Group,” “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” and “Favorite Rock Song.” The band was also nominated for “Group of 2022” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Most recently, they received an MTV VMA nomination for “Video For Good” for their acclaimed “Crushed” music video.

