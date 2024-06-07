Mickey Guyton Ushers in Summer with New Bop 'Make It Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four-time, Grammy®-nominated artist Mickey Guyton has unveiled her new song, “Make It Me."

In the song, Mickey sets off the feel-good vibe for the summer off right, singing "I bet we go together just like that jack n coke you’re drinking, if you’re thinking what I’m thinking. Let’s go see cause if you wanna dance with somebody, it’s your song.”

Along with the new release, Mickey announces the addition of Abbey Cone and Denitia as special guests on her upcoming 22-city CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton. The rising artists join Mickey as she kicks off her headlining tour on Sept. 18 at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will make stops across major cities in the United States and Canada, including New York, Chicago, Columbus, St. Louis, Toronto, Washington, D.C. and more. Tickets are available now for purchase at MickeyGuyton.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of Mickey’s upcoming performance at CMA Fest 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Make It Me” continues to highlight Mickey’s versatility as an artist, especially as the up-tempo bop follows the success of her last song “Scary Love” that served as a ballad dedicated to her three-year-old son, Grayson. She previously released “Woman” in March 2024 as a powerful way to uplift and honor women on International Women’s Day.

She formally announced her long-awaited tour in May during an electrifying performance on Good Morning America. Mickey is also set to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on June 12 and was recently announced as part of the Weekend 2 line-up for Austin City Limits Festival this October.

