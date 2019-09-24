Philip Glass to Serve as the Honorary Chair of House with Heart

House with Heart (HwH), a family home for abandoned children in Kathmandu, Nepal is delighted to announce that American composer Philip Glass will serve as the Honorary Chair of the organization.

Mr. Glass has been involved with the U.S.-based charity since its inception. His friendship with the organization's founder, Beverly Bronson, allowed him to witness her tenacity and commitment to this difficult mission first-hand.

"I have the greatest admiration for what my friend Beverly achieved," Mr. Glass said. "Firstly, by her humanity and her drive to help the less fortunate and, subsequently, for the way she inspired so many other people to do the same."

While traveling in Nepal in 1999, Ms. Bronson came upon two abandoned brothers, aged five and two, on the streets of Kathmandu and took them in. To provide for the boys, she founded House with Heart. House with Heart is currently home to more than thirty orphaned and abandoned children, cared for in a loving family environment. Over the years, the organization has grown to serve the local community in Kathmandu with numerous civic outreach programs, including running an educational center and a medical clinic.

Always an avid champion of Ms. Bronson's work, Philip Glass frequently attended the art-and-music-filled benefit parties she held for House with Heart in New York City. After the catastrophic Nepal earthquake in 2015, the children at House with Heart lived in tents and other makeshift quarters as their home was under repair. Mr. Glass and violinist Tim Fain performed a benefit concert inside sculptor Richard Serra's exhibition, Equal, at the David Zwirner Gallery to support House with Heart's rebuilding efforts.

Beverly Bronson died of cancer in May 2018. Her legacy continues to thrive under the leadership of the House with Heart Board of Directors. House with Heart relies on grants and donations from organizations and individuals around the world to support its mission.

"Beverly created a vast network of supporters and friends who will see her work continue and grow," Mr. Glass said. "I am honored to be one of them."





