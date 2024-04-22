Philadelphia Rockers Soraia Cover Blondie's 'Union City Blue'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia rock outfit Soraia cover the Blondie classic "Union City Blue" on their latest Wicked Cool Records single.

Frontwoman ZouZou Mansour says, "I've wanted to cover "Union City Blue" since I first heard it on the "Sid and Nancy" soundtrack album I bought back in 2016. I loved that movie--starring Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb. We were in Sweden touring in fall 2023, and decided that was the time to do it. We self-produced the song this time, bringing more of a "We Got The Beat" vibe to the tempo and approach. Hope you dig it!"

The constantly touring band just wrapped a stint on the The Wicked Cool Records Revue, presented by Hard Rock and Little Steven's The Underground Garage, and they're hitting the road again (with Detroit's The Idiot Kids) for a short run of East Coast dates later this month.

Dates:

April 25: Hamden CT @ The Cellar on Treadwell

April 26: New London, CT @ 33 Golden

April 27: Denville, NJ @ Sweet Vinyl Cafe (electric set)

April 28: Levittown, PA @ Positively Records (acoustic set)

About SORAIA:

With each new release, Soraia continues to amass experience, momentum, and resilience. They've caught the attention of rock legends in the music industry, including Jon Bon Jovi, Little Steven, and Joan Jett. The core lineup comprises ZouZou Mansour (lead vocals), Travis Smith (bass), and Brianna Sig (drums), a trio with unparalleled chemistry and a profound passion for their music.

Photo Credit: Cassandra Pane