The Orion Experience Returns With New Single 'Magical Animals'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE ORION EXPERIENCE (TOE), whose viral 2020 hit song, “The Cult of Dionysus” just surpassed 112 million streams on Spotify, has announced the release of their latest single, “Magical Animals” which is out now on all digital platforms from an upcoming eponymous new album.

A cacophonous collision of disco, punk-rock, chaos, and magic, The Orion Experience has created a sound unlike anything else in music today and the fans are listening. “The Cult of Dionysus” recently surpassed 112,000,000 streams, and is on its way to being RIAA certified Gold.

Along with this new single and upcoming album, the band has begun setting up dates for The Magical Animals Tour, a glam rock extravaganza the likes of which have not been seen since the heyday of the 1970’s. A celebration of music, makeup, and mischief, TOE fans can expect fantastical anthropomorphic costumes from the band and their entourage, and everyone is encouraged to let their wild animal side break free! The Orion Experience will perform all their popular hits in their signature bombastic, glittery fashion and will be coming to select cities in the United States, Canada, UK and Europe.

So how did this all happen? In the early months of 2020, The Orion Experience was witnessing a modern-day miracle. The greatest wish of every artist seemed to be coming true for this eclectic indie rock band; “The Cult of Dionysus” was going viral, and a deluge of new fans were seeking them out. The world was in a pandemic lockdown, and the time seemed right to connect with this new audience. The Orion Experience began live-streaming concerts from their home studio, and got to work writing and recording new music, all the while building a digital community of like-minded mischief makers. The hard work paid off and the band grew from 80k monthly Spotify listeners to 1.2 million.

Viral TikTok sounds and digital streaming is one thing, but The Orion Experience cut their teeth in the post-punk revival era of New York City. Live performances are where the band comes to life. So, in the fall of 2023, The Orion Experience teamed up with drag superstar Honey Davenport and launched the All Dolled Up Party, a glam rock mash up of indie rock and indie drag. Could digital success be replicated in the real world? If The Orion Experience built a scene would the fans come? Come they did! The All Dolled Up Party in Los Angeles, London, and New York were filled to the brim with fabulously freaky fans of all ages, shapes, and genders. There were tear filled meet & greets, audience sing alongs, and lots and lots of autographed merch.

A release date for the eponymous new album and tour will be announced shortly.

Play Broadway Games