LA Alt-Punks Death Lens Unveil New Album 'Cold World'

LA based Death Lens - the five “Brown boys from La Puente” - have released their sophomore album ‘Cold World’ out now digitally and physically via Epitaph Records.

Enlisting the help of their first producer, NYC based Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans), the new record documents an elevation of their sound transmuted into matured and brawny post-hardcore with lyrics that show a dedication to social justice and their community.

“We’re all unified in the way we think, we all believe in a fair system for all to live without struggle and with a reasonable cost of living,” they said in a collective statement. “We side strongly with socialist ideals proudly. We’re also very pro Latino and pushing heavier to see more Hispanic bands up on stage, pro LGBTQ, pro-immigration and everything in between.” Led by the rhythmic bark of frontman Bryan Torres and backed by the simmering guitars of Jhon Reyes and Matt Silva, their rhythms are held together by bassist Eduardo Contreras and drummer Tony Rangel.

Growing up as minorities 20 miles east of Los Angeles with constant harassment by police and heavy gang violence, Death Lens faced many risk factors that could’ve led them astray from this moment. Their paths could have gone other ways, but they’ve chosen positivity and strive to be a light for their communities, their fans and each other.

In their uplifting lead single and title track, “mantra-like lyrics serve as an inspiration to refuel the hope of those who find it lost,” according to Remezcla. Their latest single, anthemic call to action “Disturb The Peace”, was considered by AltPress “a scorching, hard-hitting punk song, meant to mirror the band’s daily lives as POC in a country that often assumes the worst.”

After touring the US extensively with the likes of Militarie Gun, Wavves, and Together Pangea, this month the band will embark on a two-month European tour kicking off on May 19th; all upcoming dates are listed below.

DEATH LENS EU/UK TOUR DATES

May 19 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Db's

May 21 – Buxelles, Belgium – Le Botanique

May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Sonic Ballroom

May 23 – Gent, Belgium – Trefpunt

May 24 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Sniester 2024

May 25 – Burghausen, Germany – Concrete Jungle Fest

May 26 – Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF

May 28 – Neunkirchen, Germany – Stummsche Reithalle

May 29 – Lucerne, Switzerland – Sedel Club

May 30 – Lyon, France – Trokson

May 31 – Paris, France – Block Party 2024

June 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Booze Cruise 2024

June 2 – Hannover, Germany – Bei Chez Heinz

June 20 – Piacenza, Italy – Spazio

June 27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air

June 29 – Glasgow, UK – The Hug and Pint

June 30 – Newcastle, UK – Little Buildings

July 1 – Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax Digbeth

July 2 – Liverpool, UK – EBGBS

July 3 – London, UK – New Cross Inn

July 4 – Worcester, UK – Drummonds

July 5 – Stoke, UK – The Underground

July 7 – Lille, Belgium – Sjock Festival

July 9 – Norwich, UK – Voodoo Daddy’s

July 11 – Southampton, UK – Joiners

July 12 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees 2024

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Cold World Tracklisting

F*cked Up Disturb The Peace Turnout Limousine Nothing’s Forever Vacant Bruised Memory Hotline Not Enough Cold World Lo Que Será

Photo credit: Robert Nuñez

