LA Alt-Punks Death Lens Unveil New Album 'Cold World'

LA based Death Lens - the five “Brown boys from La Puente” - have released their sophomore album ‘Cold World’ out now digitally and physically via Epitaph Records.
Enlisting the help of their first producer, NYC based Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans), the new record documents an elevation of their sound transmuted into matured and brawny post-hardcore with lyrics that show a dedication to social justice and their community.
“We’re all unified in the way we think, we all believe in a fair system for all to live without struggle and with a reasonable cost of living,” they said in a collective statement. “We side strongly with socialist ideals proudly. We’re also very pro Latino and pushing heavier to see more Hispanic bands up on stage, pro LGBTQ, pro-immigration and everything in between.” Led by the rhythmic bark of frontman Bryan Torres and backed by the simmering guitars of Jhon Reyes and Matt Silva, their rhythms are held together by bassist Eduardo Contreras and drummer Tony Rangel.
Growing up as minorities 20 miles east of Los Angeles with constant harassment by police and heavy gang violence, Death Lens faced many risk factors that could’ve led them astray from this moment. Their paths could have gone other ways, but they’ve chosen positivity and strive to be a light for their communities, their fans and each other.
In their uplifting lead single and title track, “mantra-like lyrics serve as an inspiration to refuel the hope of those who find it lost,” according to Remezcla. Their latest single, anthemic call to action “Disturb The Peace”, was considered by AltPress “a scorching, hard-hitting punk song, meant to mirror the band’s daily lives as POC in a country that often assumes the worst.”
After touring the US extensively with the likes of Militarie Gun, Wavves, and Together Pangea, this month the band will embark on a two-month European tour kicking off on May 19th; all upcoming dates are listed below.
May 19 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Db's
May 21 – Buxelles, Belgium – Le Botanique
May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Sonic Ballroom
May 23 – Gent, Belgium – Trefpunt
May 24 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Sniester 2024
May 25 – Burghausen, Germany – Concrete Jungle Fest
May 26 – Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF
May 28 – Neunkirchen, Germany – Stummsche Reithalle
May 29 – Lucerne, Switzerland – Sedel Club
May 30 – Lyon, France – Trokson
May 31 – Paris, France – Block Party 2024
June 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Booze Cruise 2024
June 2 – Hannover, Germany – Bei Chez Heinz
June 20 – Piacenza, Italy – Spazio
June 27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air
June 29 – Glasgow, UK – The Hug and Pint
June 30 – Newcastle, UK – Little Buildings
July 1 – Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax Digbeth
July 2 – Liverpool, UK – EBGBS
July 3 – London, UK – New Cross Inn
July 4 – Worcester, UK – Drummonds
July 5 – Stoke, UK – The Underground
July 7 – Lille, Belgium – Sjock Festival
July 9 – Norwich, UK – Voodoo Daddy’s
July 11 – Southampton, UK – Joiners
July 12 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees 2024
August 2 – Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
F*cked Up
Turnout
Nothing’s Forever
Bruised
Memory Hotline
Not Enough
Lo Que Será
Photo credit: Robert Nuñez
