Carter Faith Shares New Song 'Strong Stuff'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith has unveiled a new song, “Strong Stuff,” which she co-wrote with Tofer Brown (Elle King, Walker Hayes, Lady A), Lauren Hungate (Lily Rose, Cam, Lori McKenna) and Jessi Jo Dillon (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes, Dan + Shay).

“Strong Stuff is basically my going out to the bar and looking to find someone to flirt with theme song.,” says Faith. “I’m someone who can be a lot to handle and I’m only into men who like it that way.”

The new track follows Faith’s latest offering, “Late Bloomer,” which American Songwriter praised for her “acrobatic” vocals and Holler for the song’s “endearing humanity.” Faith continues to build her fanbase within Nashville’s music scene and beyond, recently performing at the historic Grand Ole Opry for her eleventh time—where she dueted with Sam Williams on their cover of Tammy Wynette’s classic “Til I Can Make It On My Own”—and playing her first shows in London and Berlin at Country to Country (C2C) in March.

At the end of last year, she hit the road for a run of U.S. dates with Luke Grimes, 49 Winchester and Wyatt Flores and shared four new tracks, including “Man”—the video for which debuted via CMT—“Unbreakable Wave,” “Rodeo & Juliet” and “Rock ‘n Roll Me”—listen to them HERE. More music from Faith is imminent.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential. Fast forward a few years, and Faith has accumulated over 75 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.” Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson. Furthermore, she recently inked a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group and was featured in CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and LISTEN UP 2024 campaigns in addition to being the first country artist featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds multi-genre program.

Photo credit: Alexa King Stone

Play Broadway Games