Phantogram to Play Headline Shows; Will Tour With Kings of Leon

After unveiling the first single, “All A Mystery,” of their new chapter last week, critically-acclaimed alt duo Phantogram announces a string of headline shows in El Paso, Fargo, Sioux Falls, Des Moines, St Louis, Cleveland, and South Burlington, adding to an already powerful 27-date North American tour with fellow alternative heavyweights Kings of Leon across August, September and October. The new headline shows will go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10am local time here.



Weaving together a hazy mix of synths, hypnotic guitars and beat-crushing drum machines, with mesmerizing vocals into a psychedelic sea of light, Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter’s return “All A Mystery” is a triumph. Co-produced by GRAMMY-award winning producer John Hill (Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Cage The Elephant, et al.), it’s a sensational return to form for the NY duo.



The single also launches Phantogram’s new partnership with Neon Gold Records, the celebrated indie label known for its long lineage of powerful alt pop artists from Charli XCX and HAIM to Tove Lo, MARINA and Christine and the Queens.



Phantogram adds:““All A Mystery” was a line that we used to sing when we first started writing songs for Phantogram. We would sing it and harmonize it together while working in the barn turned recording studio. Back then, it was “all a mystery” to us how we came together to become a band, and 14 years later, we are bewildered that we have been doing this for so long. This song touches on love, life, death and loss. It digs into memories, and the wonder of existence. And it examines the push and pull of time on this planet, and being able to share the experience of everything all at once as a mere grain of sand on an endless beach.”



About Phantogram:

Lauded as an experimental and alternative band and one that’s never been married to a particular genre, Phantogram – comprised of lifelong friends Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel – have continued to change the zeitgeist for almost a decade by consistently challenging it with their signature blend of hard-hitting beats, guitar driven dark psychedelia and electronic pop. Since the arrival of 2010’s debut release, Eyelid Movies, the duo has amassed over a billion streams, achieved one platinum-certified single, two gold-certified singles, collaborated with legends such as Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Billy Corgan, The Flaming Lips and Miley Cyrus, partnered with Big Boi of Outkast to form supergroup Big Grams, headlined sold out shows worldwide, become a festival staple and toured with artists including Arcade Fire, The xx, Muse, M83, alt-J and more.

Phantogram live:

# with Kings of Leon

* headline

8.14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

8.16 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

8.17 - Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

8.19 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace * here

8.20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

8.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum #

8.23 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

8.25 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

8.26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

8.28 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

8.31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

9.2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

9.3 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

9.5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

9.6 - Fargo, ND @ Up District Festival Field (with Spoon)* here

9.8 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District * here

9.10 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom * here

9.11 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant * here

9.13 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater #

9.14 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

9.16 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

9.18 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

9.20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.22 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center For the Performing Arts #

9.25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

9.26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

9.28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

9.30 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues * here

10.1 - Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage #

10.2 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

10.4 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom * here

10.5 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater #

10.7 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

More dates to be announced

Photo credit: Tim Saccenti

