Peter Bjorn and John Reveal 'Endless Dream' Cover Art, Album Out March 13

Peter Bjorn and John are excited to finally reveal the album artwork for their new LP Endless Dream - out March 13th via INGRID. Illustrated by Writer's Block LP artist Graham Samuels, it was designed by Frans Enmark and ties in nicely to the cover art for the five singles already released as well as the cover for today's single "Music" - the final song to drop ahead of the album. The official music video is out today as well with the help of Forbes who is exclusively premiering the clip.

"Music" is a reflection of what music meant for us when we started the band. And how it still is the DNA that keeps us together and makes everything else not as important. A great beat, a cool riff, a beautiful melody singing what's on our minds." - Bjorn Yttling

Peter Bjorn and John announced Endless Dream in the fall of 2019 and leading up the March 13th release, the band has released a series of six singles - "Rusty Nail," "Reason To Be Reasonable," "Idiosyncrasy," "On The Brink," "Drama King" and now "Music." Accompanying each single is an official music video as well as a Graham Samuels illustrated cover...

If you notice a pattern with the single art, be sure to check out the videos!

Peter Bjorn and John celebrate two decades together with Endless Dream - their ninth LP and the follow up to 2018's Darker Days album. They've already announced a North American headline tour that kicks off in LA on March 23rd at Teragram Ballroom. All confirmed dates are below, check out "Music" today and the Endless Dream LP is out March 13th via INGRID. For the most up-to-date information check www.peterbjornandjohn.com.

March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall





