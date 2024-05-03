Lukas Graham Returns With The 'Cheat Code' For Happy Love Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lukas Graham, the “7 Years”-hitmaker and 3X GRAMMY® Award-nominated Danish pop star is back with “Cheat Code,” his first new release since last years’ 4 (The Pink Album).

Out now, “Cheat Code” introduces a new yet nostalgic sound from Lukas Graham and is the first single from a new album set to be released worldwide through Universal Music Group.

The new single is written with American songwriter, Autumn Rowe, and Dutch hit producer, Kizzo, who most recently were renowned for their work with Jon Batiste on the GRAMMY®-winning album, ‘We Are’. The chart-topping songwriter and producer have worked with artists like Usher, Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo and Ava Max. The vocals for “Cheat Code” were recorded in front of a live audience at the legendary Copenhagen venue, VEGA, during his 8-night residency earlier this year.

“I think everyone knows the struggles of keeping love and life both happy and exciting in a romantic relationship. I got the cheat code for my girl and how to make our everyday adventurous and fun. Of course, it’s oversimplified but the underlying message is for everyone to unlock each other’s undiscovered levels to explore new sides of shared love,” Lukas Graham says about “Cheat Code.”

The release of “Cheat Code” comes one year after the 2023 release of his most honest work to date: ‘4 (The Pink Album)’ followed by sold-out tours around Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. In August 2019, Danish artist Lukas Graham became one of the first 25 acts to enter Spotify’s Billions Club with his smash hit “7 Years,” which kicked off the remarkable story of a global multi-Platinum #1-hit song that paved the way for an international Danish pop star that still continues to shine.

Photo Credit: Frederik Barasinski

