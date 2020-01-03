Pet Shop Boys Release New Song 'Monkey Business'
Pet Shop Boys' new single "Monkey business" is out now.
Listen below!
"We've actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the song. The single will be released on CD, digital and 12-inch vinyl on February 7; pre-order HERE. This is the third song to be released from their upcoming album, Hotspot, out January 24 via x2/Kobalt.
Hotspot will also be available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc; pre-order HERE.
"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Tennant and Lowe explain of the album.
Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album was produced and mixed by Stuart Price (marking the third PSB album Price has produced, following Super (2016) and Electric (2013). '
Hotspot - Tracklist
1. Will-o-the-wisp
2. You are the one
3. Happy people
4. Dreamland (feat. Years & Years)
5. Hoping for a miracle
6. I don't wanna
7. Monkey business
8. Only the dark
9. Burning the heather
10. Wedding in Berlin
PET SHOP BOYS TOUR
|
May 1
|
Mercedes Benz Arena
|
Berlin
|
May 2
|
König-Pilsener
|
Oberhausen
|
May 5
|
Forest National Arena
|
Brussels
|
May 6
|
AFAS Live
|
Amsterdam
|
May 8
|
Leipzig Arena
|
Leipzig
|
May 10
|
Porsche Arena
|
Stuttgart
|
May 12
|
Gasometer
|
Vienna
|
May 19
|
Olympiahalle
|
Munich
|
May 20
|
Jahrhunderthalle
|
Frankfurt
|
May 22
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
Hamburg
|
May 24
|
Torwar Arena
|
Warsaw
|
May 28
|
The O2
|
London
|
May 29
|
Manchester Arena
|
Manchester
|
May 30
|
Resorts World Arena
|
Birmingham
|
June 2
|
BIC Arena
|
Bournemouth
|
June 3
|
Motorpoint Arena
|
Cardiff
|
June 5
|
Utilita Arena
|
Newcastle
|
June 6
|
SSE Hydro
|
Glasgow
|
June 17
|
Ericsson Globe
|
Stockholm
|
June 19
|
OverOslo
|
Oslo