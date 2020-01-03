Pet Shop Boys Release New Song 'Monkey Business'

Pet Shop Boys' new single "Monkey business" is out now.

"We've actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the song. The single will be released on CD, digital and 12-inch vinyl on February 7; pre-order HERE. This is the third song to be released from their upcoming album, Hotspot, out January 24 via x2/Kobalt.

Hotspot will also be available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc; pre-order HERE.

"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Tennant and Lowe explain of the album.

Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album was produced and mixed by Stuart Price (marking the third PSB album Price has produced, following Super (2016) and Electric (2013). '

Hotspot - Tracklist
1. Will-o-the-wisp
2. You are the one
3. Happy people
4. Dreamland (feat. Years & Years)
5. Hoping for a miracle
6. I don't wanna
7. Monkey business
8. Only the dark
9. Burning the heather
10. Wedding in Berlin

PET SHOP BOYS TOUR

May 1

Mercedes Benz Arena

Berlin

May 2

König-Pilsener

Oberhausen

May 5

Forest National Arena

Brussels

May 6

AFAS Live

Amsterdam

May 8

Leipzig Arena

Leipzig

May 10

Porsche Arena

Stuttgart

May 12

Gasometer

Vienna

May 19

Olympiahalle

Munich

May 20

Jahrhunderthalle

Frankfurt

May 22

Barclaycard Arena

Hamburg

May 24

Torwar Arena

Warsaw

May 28

The O2

London

May 29

Manchester Arena

Manchester

May 30

Resorts World Arena

Birmingham

June 2

BIC Arena

Bournemouth

June 3

Motorpoint Arena

Cardiff

June 5

Utilita Arena

Newcastle

June 6

SSE Hydro

Glasgow

June 17

Ericsson Globe

Stockholm

June 19

OverOslo

Oslo
