Perennial Drop Single 'How The Ivy Crawls' Ahead of New Album

The soulful mod-punk three-piece from New England has built a buzzy reputation for being one of the most electrifying bands around, and they'll add to it this Friday with the release of their new album, Art History.



Co-produced by the band and engineer Chris Teri (The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die), Art History is the follow-up to their 2022 breakthrough, In The Midnight Hour, and feels like a celebration of all the ways Perennial has pushed themselves so far.

A final preview of their impending masterpiece is out now in "How The Ivy Crawls," a blistering dance party of a track. Like its predeseccors "Up-tight," "Action Painting," and "Art History," it captures the record's chic essence, relentless energy, and rebellious spirit.

Art History finds the New England three-piece –– electric organist Chelsey Hahn, guitarist Chad Jewett, and drummer Ceej Dioguardi –– mastering their modernist punk as a collage of 60s mod grooves, post-hardcore angles, Stax soul, and experimental electronic music.

UPCOMING PERENNIAL GIGS:

6/7 - ART HISTORY RELEASE SHOW, Vernon CT, Arts Center East with Minus Points, DJ Steady Habit

6/8 - ART HISTORY RELEASE SHOW, Brooklyn NY, Purgatory with Labrador, better living.

6/15 - Pomona CA, The Glass House, No Earbuds Fest!

6/16 - San Francisco CA, The Knockout with FeeFawFum, Vivian Panache, Curling

6/17 - Chico CA, Naked Lounge with Cherry Ghoul, Phantom Falls

6/18 - Portland OR, Zero Wave with Collate, Chatterbox

6/19 - Olympia WA, Second Home Gigs Show with Pigeon Pit, Wavers

6/20 - Seattle WA, The Vera Project with Black Nite Crash, Miscomings, The Dust Mice

7/11 - New Haven CT, NOLO with Big Sigh, VVebs, Joy Cleaner

7/12 - New Brunswick NJ, In The West with Joy Cleaner, Rotoscope, Screenager

7/13 - Philadelphia PA - TBA

8/9 - Malden MA, Faces Brewing Company with TBA

8/10 - Pittsfield MA, Hot Plate Brewing with Radical Joy and TBA

There are two versions of Perennial: the adventurous art-punk modernists, layering British Invasion pop, 60s soul, 90s Dischord post-hardcore, electronic music, and free-jazz, and the live three-piece whose bombastic 20 minute sets have become a “must-see” in the New England music scene. What started in 2015 as an all-encompassing art project has since grown into an honest-to-goodness word-of-mouth phenomenon, with over 300 shows played in the last six years (including shows with Guerilla Toss, Bully, Calvin Johnson, Jon Spencer, Sheer Mag, Teenage Halloween, and Downtown Boys) and multiple pressings of both of their full-length records. Perennial formed the band they always wanted to hear, and when they play, they're the band they always wanted to see.

Perennial’s breakthrough 2022 LP, In The Midnight Hour, was their first time working with producer Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die), a collaboration that garnered rave reviews from BrooklynVegan, Under The Radar, Post-Trash, Pop Matters, NPR Music and more, and marked a new creative benchmark. Feeling inspired, the band once again worked with Teti on 2023’s 7” EP The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry, which earned more high praise from Stereogum, Paste, Consequence, Alternative Press, and Bandcamp Daily.

