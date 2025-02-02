Perceptions Trio to Release Album THE WICKED CREW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Founded in Basel (Switzerland) in 2019, Perceptions Trio brings a fresh and captivating energy to the jazz scene. Their first album as a band, The Wicked Crew, features eight original compositions by the trio's three members-Charley Rose (France), Silvan Joray (New York City / Switzerland), and Paulo Almeida (Brazil)-along with two improvised tracks. Mostly centered on beautiful, simple melodies and enhanced by imaginative use of electronic effects, the music offers an unusual yet inviting listening experience.

Each composition on The Wicked Crew reflects the distinct personality and influences of its composer, giving the album a rich palette of colors. Charley Rose blends the energy of jazz fusion and pop with expressive melodies. Silvan Joray, on the other hand, offers compositions that are meditative and contemplative, characterized by their serene beauty. Paulo Almeida brings introspective pieces, marked by rhythmic freedom, also known as "rubato", where elasticity in the rhythm creates a sense of flow and spontaneity. Together, their compositions and improvisations seamlessly integrate these influences, resulting in a cohesive creation.

With his creative use of effect pedals, saxophonist Charley Rose steps beyond the traditional role of a lead instrument to also become an accompanist by crafting chords, bass lines, and atmospheric textures. This approach transforms the saxophone into a multifaceted instrument, providing harmonic and rhythmic support while also contributing striking sonic layers. The guitarist, Silvan Joray, complements this by stretching the limits of his role, blending extended harmonies with unusual textures and using effects to play solos that are both virtuosic and evocative.Grounding the trio is drummer Paulo Almeida, whose playing fuses jazz with the rhythmic complexity and vitality of his Brazilian roots. His dynamic energy ties together Perceptions Trio's adventurous approach, adding both drive and nuance to their unique sound.

The album opens with "Radio Goose Bumps," a high-energy, fusion-influenced piece where Charley and Silvan dazzle with virtuosic solos, setting the stage for the album's dynamic journey. In "Ubarto," a simple melody serves as the song's backbone, evolving with expressive improvisations that keep listeners hooked. "Perceptions" takes a meditative turn, with a lyrical melody and a mesmerizing sax solo; the guitar's unwavering eighth-note pulse feels like the gentle turning of a potter's wheel, holding everything together until it unexpectedly halts at the end. The stark and contemplative "Andromeda" is a freely improvised piece, reflecting on the impartial vastness of the universe.

The title track, "The Wicked Crew," is an exhilarating showcase of the band's mastery of effects. Synth-like saxophone chords provide the foundation, a guitar synth solo flows fiercly alongside responsive drumming, and an energetic sax solo with octave effects brings it to a climactic close. "Lit Candles" begins with a heavenly sax intro, only to descend into darker, introspective textures supported by low, rumbling sounds and gongs before rising into a chorale-like conclusion. In "Sombra," the flexible pulse and an unconventional melody lead into an extensive drum solo and a guitar exploration featuring a slide.

"Flash Lights and Sewers Explorations" lives up to its vivid title, taking listeners on a gripping journey through shadowy depths before facing an ominous force. "Peaceful Departure" offers a heartfelt homage to Silvan's grandfather, weaving a delicate, touching narrative. Finally, "Nebulosa"closes the album with an ambient, freely improvised reflection on the beauty and mystery of space, leaving listeners in a contemplative stillness.

Acclaimed drummer and vibraphonist Jorge Rossy, who has recently heard the trio live, says: „A Perceptions Trio concert is an inspiring and unforgettable experience. The trio creates a unique and immersive sonic world, where each member of this musical 'equilateral triangle' shines as a gifted composer. Their narratives captivate with unexpected twists, and their music is full of vitality, humor, and sophistication. Listening to them is a delightful journey for the ears that sparks the imagination, leaving the audience feeling enriched and uplifted."

TRACKS

1. Radio Goose Bumps (Charley Rose) 5:36

2. Ubarto (Silvan Joray) 5:50

3. Perceptions (Silvan Joray) 6:20

4. Andromeda (Improvised) 3:51

5. The Wicked Crew (Charley Rose) 6:38

6. Lit Candles (Paulo Almeida) 4:09

7. Sombra (Paulo Almeida) 5:38

8. Flash Lights and Sewers Explorations (Charley Rose) 6:23

9. Peaceful Departure (Silvan Joray) 5:00

10. Nebulosa (Improvised) 3:32

Produced by Charley Rose, Silvan Joray, and Paulo Almeida

Recorded by Patrik Zosso at Idee und Klang Studio, Basel (January 9, 2023)

Mixed and Mastered by Patrik Zosso

Artwork photos: George Korunov

Designed by Rumney Design

ABOUT Charley Rose

Charley Rose, saxophonist and composer, founded the Charley Rose Trio in 2016, releasing his first album on Déluge in 2018 and his second on Menace in June 2023. Since 2018, he has been part of Benoît Delbecq's Multiplexers, a cornerstone of contemporary jazz. Charley has performedworldwide with festivals, such as Montreal Jazz Festival, Jazz in Marciac, Cervantino Festival in Mexico, Jazz in Goa, North Sea Jazz Festival, Jazz à la Défense and many others. Known for blending jazz, rock, and free improvisation, he explores innovative techniques and collaborations.

ABOUT Silvan Joray

Silvan Joray is currently based in New York City. His latest album Updraft has gained critical acclaim across the world, including the New York City Jazz Record and Jazzwise (UK) who described him as „one of the most exciting young jazz guitarists on the international scene." Silvan has performed at prestigious jazz festivals around the world, including the Krakow Summer Jazz Festival, Jazzfest Kolkata, Mumbai Jazz Festival, Madras Jazz Festival, Offbeat Jazzfestival Basel, and International Jazz Festival Bern, and has toured in Germany, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Israel.

ABOUT Paulo Almeida

Paulo Almeida is a Brazilian drummer, percussionist, and composer known for his melodic approach and strong Afro-Brazilian rhythmic influences. With four albums released and a fifth on the way, he has performed worldwide alongside artists like Hermeto Pascoal, Dhafer Youssef, and Jorge Rossy. A graduate of the Conservatory of Tatuí, he also participated in the Focusyear Band in Basel, led by Wolfgang Muthspiel. Currently, he teaches at the Jazzcampus University in Basel while collaborating on various projects across Europe.

For more info, please visit: www.perceptionstrio.com.

