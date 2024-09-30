Pecos & The Rooftops Share New Single 'Missing Piece'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Platinum-certified rising Texas-based country rock band Pecos & The Rooftops share an emotionally charged new single entitled “Missing Peace,” available now.

The song illuminates yet another dimension of the buzzing group's dynamic and diverse signature sound. Lightly strummed acoustic guitar underscores confessional verses as frontman Pecos Hurley gets introspective. All of this unfiltered reflection gives way to a moment of realization in the chorus, “Loving you is saving me.” A piercing guitar solo only amplifies this sentiment as his last words echo, “You saw the goodness in a hundred miles an hour.”

It lands in the wake of “One Drunk Summer,” which notably marked the group's first release since their self-titled debut album, Pecos & The Rooftops, in 2023. Right out of the gate, it amassed over 1 million total streams and counting. Right now, Pecos & The Rooftops are in the midst of a string of headline dates and festival appearances. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Last year, Pecos & The Rooftops accelerated their rise with the release of their debut LP. It houses signature staples such as "5AM,” “Hurt No More,” “Last Thing I Remember,” “Bricks,” and “She Says.” Beyond generating nearly a quarter-of-a-billion streams, it has earned critical applause. Music Connection chronicled their rise and highlighted how “the country rockers continued kicking up dust through touring and recording.” Holler. praised, “It's a close-knit sense of camaraderie that shines through in their live shows.”

Pecos & The Rooftops have been perfecting a signature heavy blend of lowdown country and classic rock since their inception with the band living in a big five-bedroom house in Lubbock, Texas. Formed in 2019 by a tight- knit squad of college friends, the band outfits their soulful Americana with muscular guitar grit, yet remains tuneful and melodic. They've carved out a singular niche for themselves in the rich songwriting tradition of their home state, as evidenced by their debut Warner Records single “5AM,” which has amassed over 26.4 million global streams to date. Anchored by the heart-baring songwriting and booming voice of former Marine Pecos Hurley, the band is rounded out by top-tier players and songwriters Brandon Jones (rhythm guitar), Jessie Santos (lead guitar), Kalen Davis (bass), Garrett Peltier (drums) and Hunter Cassell (guitars & keys).

Pecos & The Rooftops chose their name—a nod to the part of the house they'd hang out, drink beers, and jam on—just before self-releasing their debut single, 2019's slow-burning “This Damn Song.” It was a runaway success, earning an RIAA Platinum certification and going on to rack up more than 349 million streams globally. Deciding to ride the wave for as long as they could, the band hit the road immediately after and haven't stopped since, touring relentlessly on the club and festival circuit opening for the likes of rising country star Koe Wetzel. They released the Red Eye EP in 2020, expanding on their already solid sound with extra emphasis on guitar structures and complex yet melodic arrangements, hinting at jazz and psychedelic influences.

Pecos & The Rooftops have earned a devoted fan base who've come out to support them both online and, on the road, with the band garnering over 514 million global streams to date and more than 128 million video views. They're currently on a nationwide headline tour with more dates to be announced soon. “At the end of the day, I just want to help people with our music, honestly,” Hurley says. Pecos & the Rooftops are set to do that and much, much more.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Oct 17 — San Marcos, TX @ The Marc

Oct 18 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Ice HouseDowntown

Oct 19 — Angleton, TX @ Brazoria County Fair 2024

Oct 24 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

Oct 25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Oct 26 — Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

Nov 01 — Waco, TX @ The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

Nov 02 — Nacogdoches, TX @ Banita Creek Hall

Nov 08 — Pocola, OK @ Choctaw CasinoHotel

Nov 09 — Grant, OK @ Stage 271

Nov 14 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Boot Barn Hall

Nov 15 — Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose

Nov 16 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

Dec 14 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's

Photo Credit: Gabriel Muniz

