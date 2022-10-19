Parker Lane Releases New Single 'Brave'

Parker Lane has released their new single "Brave," the first release from their forthcoming full-length coming top of next year via Beets & Produce. Co-produced by front man Printz Board and Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Zach Bryan), "Brave" is brimming with effervescent textures of acoustic guitars, boisterous handclaps, and a triumphant trumpet solo.

The accompanying music video captures the anthemic nature of the song, opening with a snippet of poet and activist Amanda Gorman delivering her powerful Inauguration Poem, "The Hill We Climb," and follows a young boy determined to chase the confidence he seeks within himself.

"I really felt like this song was something that was needed in the world," shares Printz Board. "Lyrically, it's meant to be inspirational. When you get knocked down, get back up, try new things, and plant a seed where no one else has ever planted a seed. And if you feel like you can't get back up, I'm here to support you and give you the love and light you need."

Speaking about the concept behind the video, he explains, "It's my story. When I spoke with the video director and we were conceptualizing it, I wanted it to be concurrent to my life. I thought about this kid and how I was as a kid growing up. Where, up until I was 10, I was seen as a crybaby but something snapped in me where I decided I'm not gonna be that anymore. I'm gonna stand up with my chest out and I'm gonna be strong. I'm gonna control my destiny. And throughout the video that's what we see as this kid turns to boxing to build his confidence and years later is happy and standing tall."

"Brave" is Parker Lane's first single since the release of their 2018 acoustic album P.L.A.Y. and coinciding EP, REPLAY, continuing to captivate listeners with a collection of folk pop anthems. The records feature the stunning duet "3 A.M." with Lucy Graves about the meaning of a late-night call between lovers and "Speechless," a breezy love song about a partner who has you at a loss for words.

Fueled by a gentle spark of inspiration, Printz Board's music under Parker Lane incorporates all his talents from singing and beatboxing to producing and sharing his multi-instrumental abilities (trumpet, piano, guitar). "Parker Lane changed my life," he explains. "It made me identify my true self. Before, I felt like I was only about 60% of myself. It's the same thing that happened to me when I went to Burning Man for the first time. I realized it was okay to be me, and Parker Lane does that for me musically."

While Parker Lane speaks to his soul directly, for nearly two decades Printz Board has quietly impacted pop music and culture from behind the scenes, creating a string of recognizable and renowned hits.

The Ohio-born and Los Angeles-based two-time GRAMMY® Award winner and multiple BMI Award-winner is most notably known as a co-writer and producer for Black Eyed Peas ("Where Is The Love?," "Don't Phunk With My Heart," "My Humps," "Meet Me Halfway") in addition to his work with artists including Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Macy Gray, Mark Ronson, and most recently BTS on their #1 song "My Time." Printz Board has also collaborated with the Los Angeles Lakers, penning a new theme song for their 2021-22 season in collaboration with Pepsi, as well as other efforts with the Obama family, Andra Day, and Hyundai, among others.

Throughout 2021, Printz Board established a foothold in the world of film and television. Alongside actress and producer Keilani Rose, he co-created, co-wrote, scored, and appeared in Flimsy which tells one story with 13 actors across five countries. Additionally, he opened up his facility, 2526 STUDIOS, as a hub for various projects, introducing it via livestreams with the likes of Chanel and more.

At the same time, he leads the multi-genre collective Flight of Voices, captivating intimate audiences with performances at unpredictable locations, and over the course of his career has garnered media praise from the likes of Yahoo!, USA Today, Fuse, MTV, Mandatory, Composure, All Access Music, and more.

Needless to say, creativity never rests for Printz Board whose aim is to provide memorable moments for listeners and viewers alike. "Everything I'm saying, playing, writing, and producing is authentic...it's about following my heart, connecting to humanity, and uplifting people together. I want to make audiences feel good and give you memories that last forever across all of my creative endeavors with all of the things I do."

Watch the new music video here: