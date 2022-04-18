Pandora Launches Country Grit Station

Pandora today announced the launch of a new station, Country Grit.

The late, great Harlan Howard once described country music as "three chords and the truth," and there's a new wave of the genre that may add a few chords but takes authenticity to a new, unapologetic level. Pandora's brand-new Country Grit station, launching today, was born from the undeniable popularity of rock-infused, edgy country music that pushes both sonic and lyrical boundaries.

"I'm a fire-tongued dеvil with a belly full of gasoline," sings Cody Jinks on "All It Cost Me Was Everything," which plays out like a lyrical confession. It's this kind of heart-on-sleeve, uncensored songwriting coupled with dueling electric and steel guitars that defines Country Grit.

Jinks joins other indie trailblazers including Warren Zeiders and Whiskey Myers on the station, along with icons like Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Aaron Lewis. Red-hot newcomers Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Braden, Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade are also among the artists featured on the station, linked by their affinity for loud guitars and the cold-hard truth.

"Thrilled to be included in Pandora's new station Country Grit" states Morgan Wade. "For me, country grit is just an attitude of being your true self and going after your goals, whether they are personal, professional or whatever they may be."

With country music as one of Pandora's most-listened genres, Country Grit joins the lineup of stations that include Today's Country, The 615, Country Billionaires, Country Pop, Classic Country, New Country and more.