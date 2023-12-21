Pam Ross Releases New Single 'Better Than A Good Thing'

The single will be released on MTS Records and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Pam Ross Releases New Single 'Better Than A Good Thing'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross has announced the release of her latest single, "Better Than a Good Thing," on December 20th, 2023. The single will be released on MTS Records and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

With over 300K streams on Spotify, Pam Ross has gained a loyal following for her unique blend of rock, Americana, and country music, which her fans lovingly call "Pam Music." Pam has been making waves in the music industry with her powerful vocals and soulful songwriting, including multiple international iTunes chart appearances.

The single, "Better Than a Good Thing," is a testament to the ups and downs of life and the importance of finding love and support in those closest to us. The catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, combined with Pam's electrifying performance, make for a song that will resonate with listeners of all ages. In fact, the song is one of her most requested ones at her live shows.

A prolific songwriter, Pam has been hard at work, writing and recording new music, including her latest album "When Therapy Fails."

Videos for her previous releases have received Official Selections in the Europe Music Awards and nominations for Best Music Video in the Carolina Film Festival 2023 and Franklin Flix Indie Film Festival 2023.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Better Than a Good Thing," and it is sure to become a fan favorite. For more updates on Pam Ross and her music, visit her website at www.pamrossmusic.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Hou Photo
Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Houston

Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio. The two day recording session included eight of America's top musicians, including Paul English (piano), Rankin Peters (bass), Tyson Sheth (drums), Wayne Turner (lead guitar), Brian Thomas (Dobro), Thomas Hulten (Trombone), Brian Perez (Sax), and Ken Easton (Trumpet).

2
Devon Ross Shares Killer New Single Photo
Devon Ross Shares 'Killer' New Single

Devon Ross has shared her single, “Killer.” Featuring a vocal reminiscent of Patti Smith and a thrashing, guitar driven instrumental a-la Television, the track harkens to classic proto-punk recordings. The release comes as Ross prepares for her first concert, opening for The Thurston Moore Group at London’s legendary 100 CLUB on December 13, 2023.

3
Sarah King Marks Winter Solstice With The Longest Night Photo
Sarah King Marks Winter Solstice With 'The Longest Night'

For her follow-up to The Hour, King is once again taking risks - this time moving beyond the darkness and introspection that informed that to create a sound echoing the vibrancy of her high-spirited live show. Again recorded with producer/arranger David Baron (Lenny Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, Jade Bird, Vance Joy).

4
Wade Hayes Shoots Video For Old Country Still Rocks Photo
Wade Hayes Shoots Video For 'Old Country Still Rocks'

Wade Hayes (r.) shot a music video for the title track of his Old Country Still Rocks album with director Justin Mayotte (l.) during a rare Nashville concert at the Music City Bar & Grill last night. Old Country Still Rocks is an 11-song set that celebrates Wade's heroes, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Merle Haggard and other icons.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'
Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With BigxthaplugVideo: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With Bigxthaplug
Patrick Wolf Releases 'The Circling Sky' A Selected Collection Of B-Sides And RaritiesPatrick Wolf Releases 'The Circling Sky' A Selected Collection Of B-Sides And Rarities
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON