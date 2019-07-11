Paley Center to Host Season 2 Premiere Event for AMC's LODGE 49

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills announced the final selection for its PaleyLive LA summer season: An Evening in Lodge 49: Season Two Premiere. The program will take place on Thursday, August 1 at 7:00pm, at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location.

"Upon its 2018 premiere, Lodge 49 immediately captivated television audiences," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome the cast and creative team and host the season two premiere of this groundbreaking show at the Paley Center."

Lodge 49 is AMC's critically praised and endearing modern fable about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Wyatt Russell), who's drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. The show finds a lyrical beauty in the Long Beach, California setting, and in the sometimes bruised relationships between its central characters. Jim Gavin (Author, Middle Men) serves as creator, writer, and executive-producer alongside showrunner Peter Ocko (Pushing Daisies, The Office). Additional executive producers include Paul Giamatti (Billions, Sideways, Outsiders, Hoke), Dan Carey(Outsiders, Hoke, John Dies at the End, All Is Bright) and Jeff Freilich (Halt and Catch Fire, Grace and Frankie).

In season one, Dud finds himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and "Luminous Knight" of the order, Ernie (Brent Jennings), welcomes him into a world of cheap beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may-or may not-put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he's lost. In season two, the beloved fraternal order is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his "Knight" and mentor Ernie's lost faith, and his twin sister Liz's (Sonya Cassidy) struggle with their past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.

The Paley Center will screen the season two premiere followed by a discussion with the cast and creative team including: Wyatt Russell, "Sean 'Dud' Dudley"; Sonya Cassidy, "Liz Dudley"; Brent Jennings, "Ernie Fontaine"; Eric Allan Kramer, "Scott Miller"; and executive producers Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko.

"I'm so excited to kick off season two at the Paley Center. The doors to the lodge are open to all our fans who have sworn a solemn oath to protect the secrets of the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx. Plus anyone who else shows up and seems cool," shared Gavin.

PaleyLive programs offer television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the casts and creative teams of their favorite television shows in intimate settings at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets to the events go on sale July 11 at 9:00 am PT to Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members. Tickets then go on sale to Paley Center Individual Members July 12 at 9:00 am PT, and to the general public on July 13 at 9:00 am PT. For more information, panel updates, and to purchase tickets, please visit paleycenter.org





