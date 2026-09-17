Pahua to Perform at Flushing Town Hall With Latin Fusion Dance Party

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Flushing Town Hall will transform its theater into a dance floor on Thursday, September 24, when Mexico City's Pahua performs her blend of cumbia, Afrobeat, folktronica, and global bass.

Pahua ('/pa-wah/) is a singer, composer, percussionist, DJ, and producer from Mexico City who mixes Caribbean and folkloric beats with electronics and percussion. With early roots as a Mariachi singer, she is a rising star of the Latin Wave and co-founder of the neocumbia experimental Sotomayor Music project. Her solo work launched in 2020.

With a nuanced approach to folktronica, Pahua twists traditional Latin rhythms with subtle electronics, drawing from Brazilian funk, dancehall, South American folkloric music, cumbia, Afrobeat, kuduro, and dembow. Her voice floats between airy whispers and commanding leads, inviting listeners into a deceptively complex aural world of self-love and empowerment.

Pahua's music has reached over 20 million streams across platforms and has been featured on editorial playlist covers on Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more. She was selected as Spotify's EQUAL Mexico ambassador, appeared in Amazon Music's ROMPE program, and recorded several tracks for Apple Music's Arrullos Mexicanos Vol. 1, which was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY. Her music has been synced in video games, TV series, and commercials.

Pahua is recognized in the international electronic music scene, with festival appearances, concerts, and collaborations across Latin America, Europe, Canada, and the USA. Her latest album, Cerca del Lugar, was released in 2025.

'Pahua brings an infectious energy to every stage, and we're excited to welcome her for a fun dance party to Flushing Town Hall,' said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. 'Her innovative fusion of Latin and electronic sounds resonates with a new generation of music lovers. It brings people together through genre-defying, cross-cultural performances that celebrate the incredible diversity of Queens, the World's Borough. Put on your dancing shoes and join us!'

The performance will begin at 7:30 PM. Ticket holders are invited to join a half-hour pre-show talk from 6:30 pm and Q&A on traditional Mexican instrumentation, an introduction to Pahua's music, context and inspiration, her production process, and the instrumentation she uses. Mexican eats and beer will be available for purchase. Standing Room tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for members; balcony seats are $30 for general admission and $25 for members, and box seats are $35 for general admission and $30 for members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.flushingtownhall.org.

For more upcoming events at Flushing Town Hall, visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents.

About Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall (FTH) is a nonprofit cultural institution that presents and celebrates global arts in the heart of one of the world's most diverse communities. As a Smithsonian Affiliate and a member of the New York City Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), FTH is dedicated to fostering mutual appreciation through multi-disciplinary programming, arts education, and hands-on learning. Housed in the historic 1862 landmark, FTH honors its legacy as the 'home of Jazz' while championing immigrant, local, and International Artists. The organization serves all New Yorkers by upholding a tradition of inclusiveness that dates back to the Flushing Remonstrance of 1657.

Location: 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 07 Hrs 41 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link