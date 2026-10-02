Pabllo Vittar Releases New Album LOST IN LUST

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Pabllo Vittar has released her new studio album LOST IN LUST, out now via The Orchard. Calling it 'frenetic, different, and experimental,' LOST IN LUST is the Brazilian pop star's seventh album. Across 12 tracks, all written and produced by LGBTQIA+ artists, with all songs in English & Spanish, Vittar is joined by Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano, fellow Brazilian singer Urias, Italian singer Mahmood, and Venezuelan artist La Cruz.

Listeners can hear LOST IN LUST at pabllovittar.digital.

LOST IN LUST is Vittar's biggest swing yet at a global audience, while maintaining an embrace of the Brazilian rhythms and personality that got her here. She was hands-on at every stage of the album, and she says the title came from how it felt to hear the whole thing front to back. 'Lust is a world of constant pressure on ourselves and our bodies,' she explains. 'It makes us lose ourselves in our own feelings, in anxiety, in promises, in false loves, and many times in our own refuge. The title captures that: being lost in this enchantment that is lust.' The result is a record about desire, excess, and intimacy, and about the blurry line between pleasure and obsession. It swings between drama and the dance floor, between control and surrender, and between fantasy and reality.

Album opener 'FUTURE' makes that clear right away. With an opera choir behind her, Vittar signals a sound unlike her earlier projects: pop pushed through dance and electronic music. 'They say the future is here / and I love it,' she sings. 'BAD GOOD' is built on a Chernobruno beat and carries her world into English, crossing techno with techno melody and forró on a song about a love you know is bad for you and can't shake. The first single 'ROCKSTAR' brings in Villano Antillano over funk and rock for a bilingual nightlife song about seduction and losing yourself in it. On 'ATTENTION,' Florida producer Ezmehfw pulls cumbia perreo into the mix for a musical strut about magnetism and self-confidence. 'FRIENDS WITH' rides a heavy Votú beat and is the album's cheekiest moment, a playful nod to where Vittar is in her career right now: 'I am the original / Brazilian Barbie doll.' 'BETTER THAN A FEELING' leans into '80s synth-pop on a song about turning desire into action. Released in August with a dance video choreographed by Derrell Bullock, single 'BODY TYPE' features Urias and celebrates sensuality and owning your body while looking for a connection that goes deeper than the physical. Italian singer Mahmood joins on 'POLIZIA,' a sexy duet about freedom, partying, and excess. 'SKIN,' produced by Martinz Beats, finally lets Vittar make the song she's always wanted to make — one straight out of pop's golden age in the 2000s. Venezuelan artist La Cruz was in the writing camp for 'BIG BANG,' which pairs wild rock with futuristic reggaeton and was produced by LOFIBBGIRL from Pará, Brazil. 'ALONE' is the album's electronic peak, finding Vittar moving from straight singing to screamo on a song about vulnerability as a refuge from loneliness and love as a safe harbor. The album closes with 'CARNAVAL,' a dive into the rhythms of Brazil's biggest party, and a hint at what's coming.

Lost In Lust Tracklist

01. FUTURE

02. BAD GOOD

03. ROCKSTAR [FT. VILLANO ANTILLANO]

04. ATTENTION

05. FRIENDS WITH

06. BETTER THAN A FEELING

07. BODY TYPE [FT. URIAS]

08. POLIZIA [FT. MAHMOOD]

09. SKIN

10. BIG BANG [FT. LA CRUZ]

11. ALONE

12. CARNAVAL

Since her 2017 debut album Vai Passar Mal, Pabllo Vittar has collaborated with Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Major Lazer and Diplo, Anitta, Sevdaliza, and Rina Sawayama, and she's played Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. In 2024, she joined Madonna for her massive show on Copacabana Beach. In 2025, she found global success alongside Sevdaliza and Yseult on their viral hit 'ALIBI.' In August, Rosalía pulled her into the confessional booth at her LUX Tour stop in Rio, introduced her to the crowd as a real star, and told everyone never to hide a diva, because she just might become famous. Demi Lovato recently brought her out as a surprise guest at Rock in Rio, where they closed Lovato's set with a duet of 'Cool for the Summer.' Ahead of the album, Vittar has been taking her Club Vittar DJ project across Europe and the U.S. LOST IN LUST is the first release in a new era for Pabllo Vittar, marking a bold new chapter in her career.

Photo Credit: Hick Duarte

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