Pabllo Vittar Releases New Single BODY TYPE Featuring Urias

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International pop superstar and drag artist Pabllo Vittar released new single 'Body Type' featuring rising Brazilian artist Urias on 27th August 2026, accompanied by a choreography video.

'Body Type' is fueled by a dark bass line and vibrant percussion, pulling from hip hop, house and electronic for a sound that's unlike anything Pabllo has released to date. Her sensual vocals glide over an infectious chorus as Urias, one of Brazil's most distinctive voices, joins Vittar on a track about desire, confidence and owning your body. The single follows previous release 'Rockstar,' which featured Puerto Rican rap trailblazer Villano Antillano — both taken from her upcoming album 'Lost In Lust,' set for release on 1st October 2026 via The Orchard. The Brazilian icon's seventh studio album marks her first ever English and Spanish-language album.

''Body Type' speaks to the desire for a connection that goes beyond physical attraction. It's a great dance track about self-esteem and personal empowerment,' Vittar adds.

The release marks the second collaboration between the artists — who previously worked together on the 2018 track 'Ouro' — and fulfills a long-standing wish of their fans. Urias highlights the excitement of participating in her friend's new project.

'We owe our fans a new musical collaboration. Pabllo is a dear friend, and it's very special for me to release a new song with her on a project that is so important to her career. 'Body Type' is a pop track that really captures our vibe, and the dance video is incredible,' states Urias.

On 'Lost In Lust' Pabllo Vittar assembled a team of LGBTQ+ producers and songwriters to create a sound that draws from pop, dance and electronic music. It's aimed at an international audience but still carries strong Brazilian influences, and features a mix of Brazilians and international collaborators. Vittar was involved in every aspect of the album's production, and says the title captures its central theme. 'Lust is a world of constant pressure on us and our bodies,' she says. 'It makes us lose ourselves - in our own feelings, in anxiety, in promises, in false loves, and often in our own refuge. That's what the title captures: lost in this enchantment that is lust. That's why we chose electronic music - I think it tells the story well.'

About Pabllo Vittar

Award-winning Brazilian pop icon and drag queen Pabllo Vittar is a global force. Ever since conquering the Brazilian market with her 2017 debut album, Vai Passar Mal, which featured club-ready singles 'K.O.' and 'Corpo Sensual,' Vittar has exploded into an international sensation, becoming the world's most-followed drag queen on social media with over 35 million followers across all platforms. She has collaborated with legions of international acts, including Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Major Lazer/Diplo, Anitta, Sevdaliza and Rina Sawayama, while performing at some of the world's biggest festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Estereo Picnic and Primavera Sound. In 2024, she reached new global heights with the worldwide success of 'Alibi' and joined Madonna's historic concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. In 2025, she launched her DJ project, Club Vittar, which debuted internationally across Europe and the United States in 2026. Pabllo is currently preparing the release of her seventh studio album 'Lost In Lust', a pop and electronic music project created with a production and songwriting team made up entirely of LGBTQ+ producers and songwriters.

About Urias

Born and raised in Uberlândia, Brasil, Urias began developing her artistic side at an early age. Through dance and theater, she discovered a passion for fashion and dreamed of pursuing a future career in music. She gained national and international recognition in 2019 with the release of her single 'Diaba,' establishing herself as one of the most exciting new voices in Brazilian music. Throughout her career, Urias has explored a wide range of genres, including MPB, pop, R&B, rap, and electronic music, showcasing her artistic versatility. In 2025, she released her third studio album, CARRANCA, a critically acclaimed project. The project deepens her connection to her own history, ancestry, and spirituality, celebrating Afro-Brazilian culture through a dense, contemporary sound. The album features collaborations with Criolo, Don L, Major RD, and Giovani Cidreira, and marked the biggest digital debut of Urias' career.

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