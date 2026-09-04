Nelly Furtado Releases LOOSE 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

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Nelly Furtado is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her landmark third studio album, Loose, with the release of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, available now. Available as an expanded digital edition across all streaming platforms, the collection celebrates one of the defining pop albums of the 2000s with previously unreleased music, rare session recordings, and new interpretations of fan favorites. In a powerful display of continued demand, the exclusive 2LP Red & White Vinyl—each featuring a lithograph of the original album artwork personally signed by Nelly—sold out instantly upon release. The lightning-fast sellout underscores the enduring cultural impact of the album and Nelly's lasting connection with fans, marking a major moment in the celebration of this iconic body of work.

Listen/Order HERE. Full track listings are below.

Originally released on June 7, 2006, Loose marked a defining creative evolution for Furtado. Produced alongside Timbaland, the album fused pop, R&B, electro, Latin, house, new wave, folk, and reggaeton into a fearless, genre-blurring sound that reshaped mainstream pop. Featuring the global hits 'Promiscuous' featuring Timbaland, 'Maneater,' and 'Say It Right,' Loose debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, and earned 3x Platinum certification in the United States.

The album produced three of Furtado's biggest career-defining singles. 'Promiscuous' reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned 7x Platinum certification from the RIAA, and has since surpassed 2 billion Spotify streams. Billboard Canada recently recalled, 'The track instantly became a standout, going on to become one of the album's biggest hits and a key pillar in shaping Furtado's career.' 'Maneater' is certified 2x Platinum and has amassed more than 1.2 billion Spotify streams, while 'Say It Right' has earned 4x Platinum certification and surpassed 1.1 billion Spotify streams. Between 'Promiscuous' and 'Say It Right,' Furtado spent a combined seven weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The era also earned Furtado GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for 'Promiscuous' and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for 'Say It Right.' Two decades later, Loose continues to be recognized as one of pop's defining albums, with Parade recalling, '2000s pop queen Nelly Furtado took over the airwaves with her 2006 album Loose, which features legendary hits like 'Promiscuous,' 'Say It Right,' and 'Maneater.'' Pitchfork declared simply, 'It makes you move.'

The expanded digital edition features 28 tracks, including 10 bonus recordings that further illuminate one of the most celebrated creative periods of Furtado's career. The collection includes three previously unreleased Loose-era demos—'Move Me,' 'I Am,' and 'Weak'—two bonus recordings, 'Te Lo Doy' featuring Villano Antillano and Lido Pimienta and 'Gaslight,' four newly reimagined versions of fan favorites, and a previously unreleased secret demo version of 'All Good Things (Come To An End).'

At the heart of the Deluxe Edition are four newly reimagined versions of Loose favorites—'Say It Right (CLIMAX Version),' 'Promiscuous (BADDIE Version),' 'Maneater (RITUAL VERSION),' and 'All Good Things (Come To An End) (MIDLIFE Version)'—created in collaboration with Grammy nominated classical instrumental piano soloist and composer, Adam Tendler. Recorded entirely acoustically with just piano and voice, the performances were captured in single takes and improvised in the moment, allowing Furtado to revisit the songs from a new perspective two decades later.

Furtado shares, 'At the core of performance is interpretation. To sing is to interpret. Being able to interpret my own repertoire, and the repertoire of others is my favorite part of singing.

'Choosing the cadence, notes, embellishments, and delivery of the voice is where freedom is found as a singer. My favorite approach to this craft is through improvisation. My four new recordings of songs from Loose allow me to find new resonance within the themes of the songs at this current stage of my life as I approach midlife. It was a pleasure to spend an afternoon with Adam Tendler as he provided the perfect, adventurous musical foil, as we journeyed on a one-take improvisational voyage and found new hymns and trances within the Loose 'canon.''

Tendler adds, 'Nelly and I were musical pen pals long before she invited me to join her in reimagining these four songs from Loose—songs that are timeless in part because of their complexity and darkness. It was this shadow world we inhabited during our one-day, 11-hour recording session, creating several versions of each song in a single take, completely acoustic (piano/voice), and improvising them on the spot. To me, they have the arc of a song cycle. 'Say It Right' speaks to the freedom we can feel with a total stranger. 'Promiscuous' explores the power of perception and the fear of surrender. 'Maneater' surveys the wreckage of obsession. And 'All Good Things (Come To An End)' is a telling from the other side, where grief meets gratitude.'

Among the collection's other highlights is 'Weak,' a shimmering Loose-era demo that captures the carefree spirit of the early 2000s while feeling effortlessly contemporary. Built around infectious melodies, undeniable emotion, and Furtado's unmistakable voice, the song bridges the sound of the era with a new generation of listeners.

The expanded edition also features 'Gaslight.' The track channels the adventurous spirit that made Loose so groundbreaking while embracing today's bold, genre-defying sound.

The reimagined recordings are the latest chapter in Furtado's ongoing exploration of the Loose catalog. Last year, she revisited one of the album's signature songs with a series of 'Say It Right' remixes from acclaimed producers Deborah De Luca, Adana Twins, Rinzen, and Nala. Stereogum awarded the original track a 9/10, writing, 'On 'Say It Right,' it all comes together.' The FADER also revisited the making of Loose, praising Furtado's creative chemistry with Timbaland, while Tame Impala offered its own celebrated rendition of 'Say It Right' during Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 session.

Loose (20th Anniversary Edition) 2LP Track Listing

Disc 1

Side A

Afraid ft. Attitude

Maneater

Promiscuous ft. Timbaland

Side B

Glow

Showtime

No Hay Igual

Disc 2

Side A

Te Busqué ft. Juanes

Say It Right

Do It

Side B

In God's Hands

Wait For You

All Good Things (Come To An End)

Te Busqué (Spanish Version) ft. Juanes

Loose (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Digital Track Listing

Afraid feat. Attitude

Maneater

Promiscuous Interlude

Promiscuous feat. Timbaland

Glow

Showtime

No Hay Igual Interlude

No Hay Igual

Te Busqué feat. Juanes

Say It Right

Do It

In God's Hands

Wait For You Interlude

Wait For You

All Good Things (Come To An End)

Let My Hair Down

Somebody To Love

Te Busqué - Spanish Version feat. Juanes

Say It Right (CLIMAX Version) featuring Adam Tendler*

Promiscuous (BADDIE Version) featuring Adam Tendler*

Maneater (RITUAL Version) featuring Adam Tendler*

All Good Things (Come To An End) (MIDLIFE Version) featuring Adam Tendler*

Move Me (2005 Demo)*

I Am (2005 Demo)*

Weak (2005 Demo)*

All Good Things (Come To An End) (2006 SECRET DEMO VERSION)

Te Lo Doy (Ft. Villano Antillano and Lido Pimienta) {Bonus Track}

Gaslight {Bonus Track}

*Previously unreleased.

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