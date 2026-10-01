Samara Joy and Her Septet to Perform at Tilles Center

Samara Joy and her septet will perform at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist will headline an evening of jazz, with pre-concert live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Goldsmith Atrium. Food and drinks will also be available before the concert.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Greenvale, NY. Tickets are available here.

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