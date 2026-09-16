POWER TO THE PEOPLE FESTIVAL to Feature Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen & More

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Power to the People, the festival curated by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and activist Tom Morello, has announced that Nathaniel Rateliff, Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Geezer Butler, State Radio, Scott Ian, and The Last Internationale have been added to the lineup for the festival, taking place Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

The one-day festival brings together artists, fans, activists, organizations and community leaders for a day celebrating the power of music and collective action to inspire change.

In addition to the newly announced acts, the festival will feature special performances from an extraordinary lineup of artists and activists, including Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss), Serj Tankian, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and Tom Morello, and a DJ set by artist Shepard Fairey. Also announced is the Power to the People Face Value Ticket Exchange in partnership with CashorTrade. For fans who can no longer attend and fans who missed out on tickets, this is described as an official one stop shop to buy or sell tickets at face value. More information is available at the festival's website.

In addition to performances across two stages, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with nonprofit organizations and community partners in the festival's Freedom Village — an immersive space highlighting opportunities for civic engagement, grassroots organizing, education, mutual aid, and social impact initiatives.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales plus 100% of the net proceeds from VIP tickets will be donated to VoteRiders – a pro-democracy, pro-voter organization working to restore and strengthen democracy by eliminating confusing and restrictive ID-related barriers to the ballot box – and HeadCount, who will also be on site to help fans register to vote and learn more about how to participate in upcoming elections.

Participating organizations include Trans Maryland, a multi-racial, multi-gender, trans-led community power-building organization dedicated to Maryland's trans community. The Woody Guthrie Center will be onsite from Tulsa, OK, talking about the life, music and artistry of Woody Guthrie. Additional Freedom Village highlights include the ACLU hosting an interactive display focusing on the power of the vote and Rock The Vote will feature a civic-themed custom comic book.

Participating Organizations

ACLU

Amica Center For Immigrant Rights

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

DC Abortion Fund

Farm Aid

HeadCount

Indivisible

National Domestic Workers Alliance / Care In Action

Noise for Now

Nourish Now

Oxfam

Project On Government Oversight

Rock the Vote

Sasha Bruce Youthwork

The Coalition To Protect America's National Parks

The Mary Morello Memorial Project

The Sentencing Project

The Woody Guthrie Center

Third Act

Trans Maryland

VoteRiders

We Are CASA

Plus: Ben & Jerry's, Charitybuzz, Red Emma's

About Tom Morello

Grammy-winning, Harvard-educated, Rock & Roll and Heavy Metal Hall of Fame inducted artist, songwriter, and activist Tom Morello rose to prominence as a founding member of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave — two bands responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. Rolling Stone named him #18 on its 'Greatest Guitar Players of All Time' list, and his career has spanned music, activism, film, theater, graphic novels, radio, television, and philanthropy.

About Merriweather Post Pavilion

As one of the few independently operated outdoor venues in the nation, Merriweather Post Pavilion is nestled in 40 acres of forest between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore and designed by architect Frank Gehry. Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pollstar and USA TODAY all named Merriweather in the Top Three Outdoor Music Venues in the nation. Recent enhancements include new concession stands, an expanded kitchen, tripled restroom facilities, a Music Pinball Arcade, a new 50,000 square-foot backstage with swimming pool, an expanded stage and elevated stagehouse, new SkyBoxes beneath the SkyLawn©, a historic sculpture garden honoring Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix, Tina Turner, Robert Plant, and Miles Davis by French anamorphic artist Bernard Pras, and The Chrysalis, a bandshell in Symphony Woods built to host its own shows as well as accommodate Merriweather's festivals. Directions, transportation, and other information is available at merriweathermusic.com.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin | download hi-res here



Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin | download hi-res here

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