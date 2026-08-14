Photos: Phillip Phillips Releases New Single REMEMBER ME Ahead of Fall Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Phillip Phillips has released a new single called REMEMBER ME, available now on all platforms. The song arrives following the announcement of his upcoming EP, LET'S GO FAR: VOL. 1, set for release on September 4th, and ahead of his headlining LET'S GO FAR TOUR this fall.





'Remember Me' is a reflection on impact and legacy, as Phillip sings 'Whenever I leave, will this land still remember me?'

On the new song Phillip said: 'Remember Me' is a perfect glimpse into my mind in this season of my life. Maybe you all can relate in the season you're in. I am trying to show my son and daughter that I am still chasing my dreams. However, that means flights, buses, and a lot of miles in between us. They're at the stage where memories are being made and life is happening. It's funny because when I leave, for me it feels like I put home on pause, but life is still passing by. My friends and family are doing things. I relate to my parents trying to make memories for and with me in a new way right now. I crave community and together in a different kind of way. I find myself in my thoughts about life going on while we are all chasing our dreams out here in this world.'

Over the past couple of weeks, Phillip's song 'Gone Gone Gone' has seen significant growth across Spotify and Apple Music following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. 'Gone Gone Gone' was prominently featured in promotional material and fan media for 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and fans continue to associate it with the franchise. Phillip's recent Instagram post about the new movie became his most liked since his recent appearance on The Masked Singer.

Phillip is stepping into new music, a full fall tour, and a story that speaks to where he is now as an artist, husband, father and songwriter. After finishing as the runner-up on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Phillip quickly turned that renewed spotlight back toward his own music with the release of his new song 'Homesick.' 'Homesick' has held firm in the Top 40 of Hot AC radio for the past month with new stations continuing to add each week.

More than a comeback, 'Homesick' signals a creative turning point. Best known for his five-times platinum hit 'Home' - which is still the most successful winner's song in American Idol history with the highest debut on the Billboard Digital Songs Chart - Phillips has spent the years since quietly building a durable career, amassing over 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and touring globally alongside John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.

Now fully independent and creatively recalibrated, he steps into a new era defined less by expectation and more by intention.

Let's Go Far Tour

Thu, 9/10/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge - Elias Hix

Fri, 9/11/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Elias Hix

Sat, 9/12/26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn - Austin - Elias Hix

Wed, 9/30/26 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre - Elias Hix

Thu, 10/1/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room - Elias Hix

Fri, 10/2/26 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory - Elias Hix

Sun, 10/4/26 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory - Mainstage - Elias Hix

Mon, 10/5/26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore - Elias Hix

Tue, 10/6/26 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater - Elias Hix

Wed, 10/7/26 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Elias Hix

Fri, 10/9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall - Elias Hix

Sat, 10/10/26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Elias Hix

Sun, 10/11/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom - Elias Hix

Thu, 10/22/26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Fri, 10/23/26 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Sat, 10/24/26 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Sun, 10/25/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Tue, 10/27/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Live at the Ludlow Garage - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Wed, 10/28/26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Thu, 10/29/26 - Madison, WI - Majestic - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Fri, 10/30/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Wed, 11/11/26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Blub - Briscoe

Thu, 11/12/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts - Briscoe

Fri, 11/13/26 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall - Briscoe

Sat, 11/14/26 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Briscoe

Tue, 11/17/26 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge - Briscoe

Thu, 11/19/26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In - Briscoe

Fri, 11/20/26 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre - Briscoe

Sat, 11/21/26 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall - Briscoe

Sun, 11/22/26 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Atlanta - Theater - Briscoe

About Phillip Phillips

Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single 'Home' in spring 2012, Phillip Phillips has released three chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred singer-songwriter saw his first full-length effort, The World from the Side of the Moon, go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014 his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit 'Raging Fire.' After exiting 19/Interscope, Phillip returned to making music that was most authentic to him and released 'Love Like That' following by his first album as an independent artist called Drift Back, achieving Top 15 AC Hits with 'Dancing With Your Shadows' and 'Love Like That'. Earlier this year, Phillips recently released a new track 'Homesick' the first taste of his new EP Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, due out September 4th.

The LET'S GO FAR TOUR is set to begin on September 10th in Dallas, Texas, with additional stops planned in Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, Anaheim, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville and Atlanta, among other markets.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...