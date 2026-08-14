Photos: Phillip Phillips Releases New Single REMEMBER ME Ahead of Fall Tour
The singer-songwriter will kick off his headlining tour in Dallas with stops in New York, Chicago and Nashville.
Phillip Phillips has released a new single called REMEMBER ME, available now on all platforms. The song arrives following the announcement of his upcoming EP, LET'S GO FAR: VOL. 1, set for release on September 4th, and ahead of his headlining LET'S GO FAR TOUR this fall.
'Remember Me' is a reflection on impact and legacy, as Phillip sings 'Whenever I leave, will this land still remember me?'
On the new song Phillip said: 'Remember Me' is a perfect glimpse into my mind in this season of my life. Maybe you all can relate in the season you're in. I am trying to show my son and daughter that I am still chasing my dreams. However, that means flights, buses, and a lot of miles in between us. They're at the stage where memories are being made and life is happening. It's funny because when I leave, for me it feels like I put home on pause, but life is still passing by. My friends and family are doing things. I relate to my parents trying to make memories for and with me in a new way right now. I crave community and together in a different kind of way. I find myself in my thoughts about life going on while we are all chasing our dreams out here in this world.'
Over the past couple of weeks, Phillip's song 'Gone Gone Gone' has seen significant growth across Spotify and Apple Music following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. 'Gone Gone Gone' was prominently featured in promotional material and fan media for 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and fans continue to associate it with the franchise. Phillip's recent Instagram post about the new movie became his most liked since his recent appearance on The Masked Singer.
Phillip is stepping into new music, a full fall tour, and a story that speaks to where he is now as an artist, husband, father and songwriter. After finishing as the runner-up on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Phillip quickly turned that renewed spotlight back toward his own music with the release of his new song 'Homesick.' 'Homesick' has held firm in the Top 40 of Hot AC radio for the past month with new stations continuing to add each week.
More than a comeback, 'Homesick' signals a creative turning point. Best known for his five-times platinum hit 'Home' - which is still the most successful winner's song in American Idol history with the highest debut on the Billboard Digital Songs Chart - Phillips has spent the years since quietly building a durable career, amassing over 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and touring globally alongside John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.
Now fully independent and creatively recalibrated, he steps into a new era defined less by expectation and more by intention.
Let's Go Far Tour
Thu, 9/10/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge - Elias Hix
Fri, 9/11/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Elias Hix
Sat, 9/12/26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn - Austin - Elias Hix
Wed, 9/30/26 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre - Elias Hix
Thu, 10/1/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room - Elias Hix
Fri, 10/2/26 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory - Elias Hix
Sun, 10/4/26 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory - Mainstage - Elias Hix
Mon, 10/5/26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore - Elias Hix
Tue, 10/6/26 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater - Elias Hix
Wed, 10/7/26 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Elias Hix
Fri, 10/9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall - Elias Hix
Sat, 10/10/26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Elias Hix
Sun, 10/11/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom - Elias Hix
Thu, 10/22/26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Fri, 10/23/26 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Sat, 10/24/26 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Sun, 10/25/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Tue, 10/27/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Live at the Ludlow Garage - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Wed, 10/28/26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Thu, 10/29/26 - Madison, WI - Majestic - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Fri, 10/30/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe - Katie Lynne Sharbaugh
Wed, 11/11/26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Blub - Briscoe
Thu, 11/12/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts - Briscoe
Fri, 11/13/26 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall - Briscoe
Sat, 11/14/26 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Briscoe
Tue, 11/17/26 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge - Briscoe
Thu, 11/19/26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In - Briscoe
Fri, 11/20/26 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre - Briscoe
Sat, 11/21/26 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall - Briscoe
Sun, 11/22/26 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Atlanta - Theater - Briscoe
About Phillip Phillips
Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single 'Home' in spring 2012, Phillip Phillips has released three chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred singer-songwriter saw his first full-length effort, The World from the Side of the Moon, go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014 his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit 'Raging Fire.' After exiting 19/Interscope, Phillip returned to making music that was most authentic to him and released 'Love Like That' following by his first album as an independent artist called Drift Back, achieving Top 15 AC Hits with 'Dancing With Your Shadows' and 'Love Like That'. Earlier this year, Phillips recently released a new track 'Homesick' the first taste of his new EP Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, due out September 4th.
The LET'S GO FAR TOUR is set to begin on September 10th in Dallas, Texas, with additional stops planned in Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, Anaheim, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville and Atlanta, among other markets.