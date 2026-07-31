MIRACLES OFF EXIT 17 to Mark Colin Lynch's Debut EP

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Colin Lynch is preparing to release his debut EP, MIRACLES OFF EXIT 17, according to an announcement from Darkroom Records.

Rising singer-songwriter Colin Lynch releases his debut EP, Miracles Off Exit 17, via Safelight Records. Blending country and Americana influences with a rugged honesty that feels both timeless and fresh, the project showcases Lynch's raw, subtly raspy vocals, which have drawn early comparisons to artists like Bruce Springsteen and Tyler Childers. But what stands out most is his ability to weave deeply personal stories into songs that feel universally familiar and deeply resonant.

Rooted in the people, places, and memories that defined Colin's early years, the five-song project reflects his upbringing in Pennsylvania and the summers that shaped him in Sea Isle City. The title, Miracles Off Exit 17, comes from Exit 17, where Colin spends his summers and where many of the stories that inspired these songs took place—from late-night drives and beach towns to first loves and the everyday moments that become lifelong memories. Colin writes all of his own songs, and his heartfelt storytelling continues to resonate with the fans who have followed his steady rise.

Colin says about the EP: 'Miracles Off Exit 17' is a compilation of real stories and experiences of my summers growing up in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. These songs remind me of finding my best friends as a teenager, running from cops with warm beers shaking around in our backpacks while dodging curfews. It's all about the things that felt so minuscule back then that I'd give anything to have back today. My true goal is for people with similar experiences to have a sense of relatability, while also introducing people who are unfamiliar into my world through these stories I have written.

The EP's focus track, 'Pine Barren Heart,' is built around open highways, late summer nights, and young love, the track captures the fleeting feeling of wanting to hold onto a moment just a little longer—driving with nowhere to be, living on hope, and never wanting the ride to end.

To celebrate the EP, Colin will headline an EP release show in Sea Isle, NJ, on August 1 and perform at AmericanaFest in Nashville this September. Earlier this month, he supported Megan Moroney in Iowa and will head out on the road in August as support for Scott Wolverton. Coinciding with the EP's release, Colin will also launch his first-ever merch collection, and physical CDs.

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