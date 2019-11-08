POND's New Live Album 'Sessions' Out Now

Today, POND have released Sessions, an LP of live studio performances composed of songs from across their discography. The album was recorded while on tour in the EU this spring. The digital release is officially out now on Spinning Top/Interscope. Prior to release, the band shared the exhilarating album cut "Don't Look At The Sun (Or You'll Go Blind)," a live, fan-favorite taken from the band's 2009 debut LP Psychedelic Mango.

The band's Jay Watson had the following to say on the genesis of Sessions: "We wanted to capture how the band has been playing live lately and commit that to tape while we were in the middle of a long tour. As you play the same song for years, or even as a single tour rolls on, the way you play the songs mutates. Little inflections and fills become part of the song, and the structures and even the overall feeling and intent of the songs change. I always loved listening to my favorite bands' 'Peel Sessions' and wanted something of our own in that vein. We hope you dig it!"

Sessions Tracklisting:

1. Daisy

2. Paint Me Silver

3. Sweep Me Off My Feet

4. Don't Look At The Sun (Or You'll Go Blind)

5. Hand Mouth Dancer

6. Burnt Out Star

7. Tasmania

8. Fire In The Water

9. The Weather

10. Medicine Hat

11. Man It Feels Like Space Again

Earlier this year, the prolific force from Perth released their 8th studio album, Tasmania - featuring "Daisy," "Sixteen Days," "Burnt Out Star" and "The Boys Are Killing Me" - on Interscope Records. The album was produced and mixed by POND and Kevin Parker and recorded in Fremantle, Western Australia. Tasmania acts as a sister album to 2017's The Weather, POND's most critically acclaimed album to date. "The album never wanders more than a few inches away from the sublime," said Pitchfork. "It's a document of a band knocking loudly on the door of greatness."

Tour Dates:

01/10 - Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion *

01/11 - Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall *

01/15 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall *

01/18 - Perth, AUS @ Red Hill *

* = supporting Mac DeMarco





