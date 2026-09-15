PICTURES OF YOU TOUR by BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM sells out fall 2026

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Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—have completely sold out their extensive 'Pictures of You Tour.' The 25-date run kicked off last weekend and includes upcoming stops at Chicago's House of Blues, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, Boston's Roadrunner, New York City's Irving Plaza (two nights), Denver's Ogden Theatre (two nights) and Bozeman's The Elm (two nights) among several others. Additional dates are set across the U.K., Europe and Australia.

The tour follows the release of the duo's debut album, Pictures of You, in late July via Arista Records. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elquist, Pictures of You features the standout single, 'Fool's Gold,' which has amassed more than 130 million streams to date, reached #3 on the AAA radio chart and is currently #4 at Alternative Radio. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour. Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions,' and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.

Pictures of You Track List

1. Hanging on Hope

2. Older

3. Too Young to Die

4. Buyin Dirt

5. Lonesome Memories

6. Pictures of You

7. Fool's Gold

8. Luckiest Man Alive

9. Graves

10. How to Breathe

11. Still Alone

12. I Don't Care

13. Daydreaming

14. Afraid to Fall in Love Again

Buffalo Traffic Jam Confirmed Tour Dates

September 15—Lawrence, KS—Liberty Hall (SOLD OUT)

September 17—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 19—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Chicago, IL—House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

September 24—Detroit, MI—Saint Andrew's Hall (SOLD OUT)

September 26—Louisville, KY—Kentucky Exposition Center (SOLD OUT)

September 27—McKees Rocks, PA—Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens (SOLD OUT)

September 30—New York, NY—Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 1—New York, NY—Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 2—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

October 5—Boston, MA—Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

October 8—London, ON—London Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 9—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 12—Ottawa, ON—The Bronson (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Montreal, QC—Theatre Beanfield (SOLD OUT)

October 16—College Station, TX—Wolf Pen Creek Park

October 27—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork

October 28—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 1—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Brisbane, Australia—The Fortitude Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Northcote, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Northcote, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle

November 20—St. Petersburg, FL—Vinoy Park (SOLD OUT)

November 21—Apopka, FL—Apopka Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 13—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (SOLD OUT)

December 19—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 7—Cancun, Mexico—Out Of The Blue Festival

March 29—Stockholm, Sweden—Nalen

March 30—Oslo, Norway—John Dee

April 1—Hamburg, Germany—Gruenspan

April 2—Köln, Germany—Die Katine

April 5—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

April 6—Paris, France—Trabendo

April 8—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

April 10—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 14—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 16—Dublin, Ireland—The National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Dublin, Ireland—The National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 23—Indio, CA—Stagecoach 2027

Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly



Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly

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