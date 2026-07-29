BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM to Release New Single LUCKIEST MAN ALIVE

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Folk band BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM has announced a new single titled LUCKIEST MAN ALIVE, according to information distributed by the group's representatives.

Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—shared their new song, 'Luckiest Man Alive,' on July 29, 2026.

The track is the latest unveiled from the Montana-based duo's highly anticipated debut album, PICTURES OF YOU, out this Friday, July 31 via Arista Records. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elquist, PICTURES OF YOU features the standout single, 'Fool's Gold,' which has amassed more than 95 million streams to date, reached No. 3 on the AAA radio chart and is currently in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

'When I lost my grandma this past fall, I went back home to my parents' farm for a couple of days,' shares Cassidy. 'Together, we sat down and sifted through old photos to display at her funeral and it felt like living my whole life over again. Every image, old and recent, was a chapter in our family's story. I began writing our first album shortly after, and slowly realized these songs were doing the same thing. Each one captures a short, specific moment that shaped who I am. They aren't just songs. They're polaroids—snapshots of exactly what I felt at that time. I hope you listen to this and laugh, cry, smile, and drift back to your own moments—the ones that made you who you are. This is Pictures of You.'

Electric live performers, Buffalo Traffic Jam is in the midst of their extensive headline tour, featuring sold-out shows across the U.S., Europe and Australia. Upcoming dates include sold-out shows at Chicago's House of Blues Chicago, Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, Boston's Roadrunner and New York City's Irving Plaza (two nights), among several others.

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